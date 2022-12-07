How to find all the items for Woody in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story realm

Finding all the items for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley is what you'll need to do to tick off the "You're My Favorite Deputy" quest. It's essentially the second half of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story realm quests, and how you get Woody to lasso his way into your village.

Like the Disney Dreamlight Valley Buzz quest, you'll need to find an assortment of items in order to help Woody build Bonnie's farm - including Ice Pop Sticks, Pipe Cleaners, Yellow Daisies, and Origami Animals.

Ice Pop Sticks and Pipe Cleaners

How to find the Ice Pop Sticks for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Initially Woody will ask you to find two things for his Disney Dreamlight Valley quest - Ice Pop Sticks and Pipe Cleaners. Now, they're not that hidden, but it's how to actually collect them that's the tricky bit. Let's start with the Ice Pop Sticks. They're found clustered together with paper clips and balled-up paper in a way that makes me think they're very sticky. Use your shovel to prize them out.

Here's where they're all located:

By the door where you enter the Toy Story realm

Behind the ramp where you go up to talk to Woody

By the nightstand to the left of the bed

Inside the wardrobe on the back wall

Below the play oven

Underneath the flower table Woody is standing on

In the front left corner of the room by the blue paper with clouds and music notes on

Just beyond the white cabinet on the right-hand side of the room

How to find the Pipe Cleaners for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Like the Ice Pop Sticks, the Pipe Cleaners are stuck to lollipops and other detritus as you can see above. But instead of needing to use your shovel, use your pickaxe to nab the pipe cleaners for Woody.

Here's where to find them all:

By the door where you enter the Toy Story realm

Inside the wardrobe behind the left-hand door

In front of the basket at the end of the bed

In the back right-hand corner of the room by the foam squares

In the front left corner of the room by the blue paper with clouds and music notes on

After collecting all of those, return to Woody for more instructions.

Yellow Daisies

How to find the Yellow Daisies for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Next up you're going to have to head back to the Valley for a duo of things to find. One is easy, all you need to do is go and speak to Buzz to find some glue.

For the other thing, you'll need to find two Yellow Daisies. These cute flowers only grow in the Peaceful Meadow, so get picking.

After that, it's time to go back to the Toy Story realm for one last errand for our pal the Sheriff.

Origami Animals

How to find the Origami Animals for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Now you're back in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story realm, go back and speak to Woody. He'll take the daisies and "Adhesive Bonding Agent" off your hands, and then will ask you to meet him at the farm.

From there it's just a case of filling it with the Origami Animals that Bonnie has made. There are five to collect, and here's where to find all of them:

Butterfly: Just to the right of the farm, in the corner by the white cabinet

Just to the right of the farm, in the corner by the white cabinet Elephant (1): By the race car track in front of the ladder you used for Buzz's mission

By the race car track in front of the ladder you used for Buzz's mission Penguin: Against the wall behind a box/book stack to the left of the play oven

Against the wall behind a box/book stack to the left of the play oven Elephant (2): Behind the cactus, next to the red backpack near where you enter the realm

Behind the cactus, next to the red backpack near where you enter the realm Turtle: Inside the wardrobe, tucked into the bend of the right-hand door

After that, you can return to Woody who will fill the farm with the animals. You'll then get the opportunity to add Woody's Carousel to your Valley. Of course, you'll have to pay Scrooge 10,000 Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins for the privilege though.