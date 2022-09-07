Knowing how to earn Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley is key to making progress, as you'll need to spend them on everything from essential upgrades and useful items, to that fancy new outfit you just have to have. It's clear that Scrooge McDuck has had an influence on the economy of this world, as pretty much every expansion or improvement you make in the Village has a price tag attached to it, so don't expect to get anywhere for free.

Upgrade your house (Image credit: Gameloft) Find out how to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley once you've earned enough Star Coins to pay for the improvements.

With that being said, you'll be pleased to hear that there are a number of ways you can earn Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins quickly, so you can start making those investments in upgrades to benefit both yourself and the other Villagers you're befriending along the way. Whether you're pulling them out of the ground, or receiving them by wheeling and dealing your wares at the local market stall, there's plenty of these coins out there just waiting to be yours. If you're ready to boost your bank balance, then this is how to earn Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Earn Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins by removing Night Thorns

One of the fastest ways to earn Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins is to remove as many of the Night Thorns as possible, as they are everywhere and you only need to interact to make them disappear. Sometimes they drop seeds when you remove them, while occasionally you'll receive a Dream Shard that can be used to get more Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but a majority of the time a Star Coin will come flying out to increase your balance when collected.

Earn Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins by selling items to Goofy

After working with Scrooge McDuck to patch up Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow, you have the option to earn Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley by selling your surplus items there. You can exchange pretty much anything in your inventory there for cold hard cash, though cooked meals are the most lucrative as they become more valuable than the sum of their parts – for example, you can sell a Catfish for 550 coins and a Carrot for 44, but combine them at a stove to cook a Grilled Fish Entree and that can be sold for 772, earning you almost 200 extra Star Coins for very little additional effort. You can even make crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley then sell them on for a small profit!

Earn Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins by opening chests

Another way to earn Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins is by opening chests, which you should be doing whenever you spot them anyway as they're a valuable source of new items. You'll find chests inside buildings, out in the wild, and even buried underground or within rocks sometimes, and although the color of the chest generally denotes what you'll receive from them, every chest has a random chance to drop some money at the same time. Yellow chests are the most lucrative, as they always provide a generous amount of Star Coins.

Earn Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins by leveling up characters

The last way to earn Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley is by leveling up your friendships with the various characters you meet during your adventure, as at certain points you'll receive bonus coins as your reward – this is currently 500 Star Coins at Level 4 and 1,000 when you reach Level 7. To improve your friendship with the Villagers, hang out with them while you complete tasks, have Daily Discussions with them, and bring them gifts. Each Villager will have three favorite gifts assigned, which changes every 24 hours of real time, and if you can give them one or more of those you'll be leveling up rapidly.