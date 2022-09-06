Figuring out how to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley and get more storage is one of the first mysteries you'll face in the game. After all, you're going to be collecting a lot of items in the game that you'll want to squirrel away just in case Mickey and co need them later on.

Although it's simple (but expensive) to enhance the size of your magical pockets using the 'expand' button, sorting out an upgrade for your house requires a little more work - and Scrooge McDuck.

Scrooge McDuck is one of the first NPCs you'll get access to in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is good news because the key to upgrading your house is to tick off a few of his quests. After you've set up his shop as part of Scrooge McDuck's Grand Reopening, you'll get a quest called Valley Economics 101. It's a quick one, and just requires selling seven items to Goofy at his stall.

After that, go back to Scrooge and he'll tell you that he's installed an elevator in your house that will allow you to upgrade your house's interior. The elevator appears just inside and to the left of your home's front door, and will allow you to expand your main space and also extend to additional rooms.

First main room expansion: 1000 coins

1000 coins Second main room expansion: 2000 coins for second room expansion

2000 coins for second room expansion Additional rooms: 3000 coins for 10x10, 2000 coins for 8x8, 1000 coins for 6x6

It's possible to add three additional rooms to your first floor if you so wish.

How to get more storage in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you've made one internal upgrade, the next time you come back home, Scrooge will have erected a builder sign outside your house. This will allow you to make upgrade your house's exterior and also expand the storage capacity of every chest you build. You can build as many chests as you like, but initially, they'll only have one row of storage capacity. This is enhanced by upgrading the exterior of your home. We've only managed to unlock the second stage of the exterior upgrade so far, which unlocks the second floor of your home too.

First external upgrade: 2000 coins (additional storage row unlocked)

2000 coins (additional storage row unlocked) Second external upgrade: 20,000 coins (third and fourth storage row unlocked)

20,000 coins (third and fourth storage row unlocked) Third external upgrade: 75,000 (storage upgrade level unknown)

Just remember that you can have as many chests as you want in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and make sure to place them by cookers and crafting tables to instantly access the items inside.

