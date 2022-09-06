What is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Pack?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Founders Packs are the only way to play the brand-new game if you're not an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. Disney Dreamlight Valley (which is like Animal Crossing set in a world full of Disney characters) is in early access as of September 6 for PC and Xbox players with an Xbox Game Pass subscription - but if you don't have Game Pass or play on Nintendo Switch or PS5, we've got a solution for you - you'll just have to pay for it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is going free-to-play across all platforms sometime in 2023, but if you don't want to wait you can get access to the game right now by buying one of three Disney Dreamlight Valley Founders Packs. The packs will get you some cosmetics, too, along with Moionstnes, which are the in-game currency. Moonstones are used to buy the Star Path, which is Disney Dreamlight Valley's taken the battle pass. The Star Path costs 2,500 Moonstones, or 4,100 Moonstones for the Star Path and 100 of the special currency you can use to buy items.

Here's what all three of the Disney Dreamylight Valley Founder's Packs cost and what they offer you.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Standard Edition Founder’s Pack

As you might expect, the Standard Edition Founder's Pack has very few bells and whistles outside of early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can buy this pack through every major platform store from Epic Games Store to Steam to the Nintendo Switch shop (Mac App Store is coming soon).

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Standard Edition Founder's Pack costs $29.99/£24.99. Here's what comes with it:

Early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

8,000 Moonstones (premium in-game currency)

Two wearable items, nine decor items

Three design motifs

Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition Founder's Pack has quite a few extras packed into it - which may be why it's double the price.

The Deluxe Edition Founder's Pack pack costs $49.99/£41.77, and here's what comes with it:

Early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

14,500 Moonstones (premium in-game currency)

All standard edition cosmetic items

Celestial Sea Turtle animal companion and four wearable items for it

Ten decor items

Three design motifs

Deluxe Jersey and Mickey Mouse donut headband

Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition Founder's Pack is as big as you can go when it comes to the early access packs. You'll get everything from the other packs and then some, which is why it costs $69.99/£58.49 across every platform. That's as much as a AAA PS5 game, and here's what it comes with:

Early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

20,000 Moonstones (premium in-game currency)

All Standard and Deluxe Edition cosmetic items

Regal Fox animal companion and four wearable items for it

15 decor items

Three design motifs

Ultimate jersey and Mickey Mouse donut headband

So, if you aren't on Xbox Game Pass and want early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley before it goes free to play next year, those are your three options.

