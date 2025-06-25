Animal Crossing fans sent into a frenzy over a tweet from Nintendo that could mean nothing or everything: "Are you trying tell us something?"

Hot off the launch of Switch 2 , Animal Crossing fans have been waiting for some news regarding the beloved series, and some believe Nintendo might have just cryptically dropped it in the form of a simple tweet.

As spotted by Automaton, Nintendo of America casually dropped a short video of a player chilling with a laptop at a desk on Twitter yesterday with the caption "Vibing." Animal Crossing fans have been quick to speculate what this could mean, if anything, for the series.

One fan asks Nintendo if an Animal Crossing announcement is due soon , while another suggests it could mean the GameCube version will be added to Nintendo Switch Online. Theories have even gotten as far as a music making game . "Are you trying tell us something?" one reply asks.

The tweet itself seems to be a reference to Lofi Girl and might not have any deeper meaning, but that won't stop Animal Crossing fans from hoping that some big news is on the horizon.

Most recently for the series, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp moved to a paid, offline version at the end of last year, though fans missed the social elements from the online version. Meanwhile, it sounds like fans also won't get to see Animal Crossing icons like Isabelle return in Mario Kart World, as the developers felt it "didn't seem necessary" to add them to the game.

If you're in need of some cozy life sim action, here are more games like Animal Crossing to check out.