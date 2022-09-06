How to solve the Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave puzzles

Solve these Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave puzzles and you'll reach the bottom of the cave, get the Orb of Power, and complete the ‘With Great Power…’ quest. The Mystical Cave, which you unlock using the Crystal Key given to you by Ursula, has three Magic Gates that block your progress, and solving riddles is the only way to deactivate them. These riddles aren’t particularly tricky but they task you with acquiring several very specific items, so knowing what you need for each riddle beforehand will save you time. Here’s how you can complete the three Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave puzzles to get the Orb of Power.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave gem puzzle

After entering the cave, you’ll follow the path as it spirals down to the first Magic Gate. You’ll notice there are three statues near the gate, each with brightly colored stones in their necklace. To solve this puzzle and bring down the gate, you need to place a gem in the hands of each statue that matches the color of the statues’ necklace stone – just interact with the statue and then drag and drop the correct gem into the slot from the inventory menu. Here are the gems you need:

Green stone statue = Peridot , mined from mineral veins in the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach.

, mined from mineral veins in the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach. Blue stone statue = Aquamarine , mined from mineral veins in Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor.

, mined from mineral veins in Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor. Red stone statue = Garnet, mined from mineral veins in the Plaza starting area and the Peaceful Meadow.

Gems are collected using your Pickaxe - one of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools - to mine the dark mineral veins from rock walls in specific biomes. While gems are a random drops from mineral veins, sometimes the veins have colored shards poking out, which will tell you which gem you’re guaranteed to get. Once you place the three gems in hands of the Mystical Cave statues with the corresponding necklace colors, the Magic Gate will deactivate and you can move onto the next puzzle.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave crops puzzle

For the second Mystical Cave puzzle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to plant “the right crops” in front of three statues. The three Disney Dreamlight Valley crops you need you need from the cryptic descriptions are:

“Underground” = Carrot . Carrot seeds can be found or bought in the Peaceful Meadow.

. Carrot seeds can be found or bought in the Peaceful Meadow. “Gold and brown” = Wheat . Wheat seeds can be found or bought in the Peaceful Meadow.

. Wheat seeds can be found or bought in the Peaceful Meadow. “Red and round” = Tomato. Tomato seeds can be found or bought in Dazzle Beach.

For the puzzle, you actually need just one seed for each crop, not the crop itself. Seeds for different crops have a chance of dropping from clearing Night Thorns or can be bought at one of Goofy’s Stalls in particular areas, as listed above.



With one seed for those three crops in your inventory, head to the Mystical Cave and plant the three crop seeds in each dirt patch in front of the statues. Make sure you keep them watered while you wait for them to grow. Be warned that this will take a long time, as crops grow slower if they’re planted outside their native biome - your tomato plant will take nearly an hour to grow in real time! Once they’ve fully grown and can be harvested, the Magic Gate will be gone, but make sure you harvest each crop and do not eat them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave cooking puzzle

The third and final Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave puzzle challenges you to “cook and eat” what you’ve just grown. That obviously means you just need to use the conveniently placed cave cooker to rustle up a meal using the carrot, tomato, and wheat you just grew, however you should break the nearby rocks using your pickaxe first. Destroy the biggest rock, and a gold chest will pop out that contains a recipe book for Veggie Pasta - a three-star recipe that uses the exact ingredients you just grew.

Use the cooker to get a Veggie Pasta dish cooked and the final Magic Gate will be gone. Now you can descend to the depths of the cave to use your fishing rod to retrieve the Orb of Power, just like catching a regular fish. Take the orb out of the Mystical Cave and place it in the nearby pillar and you’ll be almost done with the ‘With Great Power…’ quest. Just speak to Ursula and then Merlin to complete the adventure.