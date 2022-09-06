Where to find the Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools are essential items required to progress through your adventure, so one of the first tasks Merlin the Wizard gives you is to round them all up. Helpfully, they're all contained within the opening area of the game, but you'll still need to have a good search around if you want to find the Pickaxe, Shovel, Watering Can, and Fishing Rod.

You can collect these Disney Dreamlight Valley tools in any order, with the exception of the Fishing Rod as it's contained within a separate area that you need the Pickaxe to access. Most of these items can just be collected from the right spot when you know where to look, but one of them requires a slightly more involved quest before you can add it to your tool set. If you're ready to get equipped for the journey ahead, then here are all of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools locations.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Pickaxe Royal Tool

The Pickaxe Royal Tool can be found to the southeast of the opening Plaza area, poking out of some glowing blighted stone.

Once you pull out the Pickaxe, a beam of light will shoot upwards and clear the sky, removing the darkness and unlocking the day and night cycle that matches your own local time. The Pickaxe can be used to mine rocks and minerals, as well as clearing them out of the way to remove obstacles.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Shovel Royal Tool

The Shovel Royal Tool is located to the northeast of the Plaza area, sticking out of the ground to the left of the derelict Ratatouille restaurant Chez Remy.

Depending on which direction you approach from, you may need to clear some of the surrounding Night Thorns in order to reach the Shovel. Once collected, you can use it to dig up certain obstacles blocking your way, as well as to make holes that you can then plant seeds in.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Watering Can Royal Tool

The Watering Can Royal Tool is actually right next to where you start this quest, in the northwest part of the Plaza area behind your new home.

It's a little difficult to spot the Watering Can at first as it's hidden behind some broken barrels, so remove the nearby obstacles and look for the glowing item beyond. The Watering Can is used to water flowers and crops, to encourage them to grow so you can harvest them in the future.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fishing Rod Royal Tool

The Fishing Rod Royal Tool requires the most work to collect, as you first need to gain access to the Peaceful Meadow area south of the Plaza by using the Pickaxe to clear a path, then head to the small pond on the northwest side.

Here you'll find a Broken Fishing Rod, which you then need to take to Goofy as part of the Fishing Expedition quest by heading east to his house and interacting with the front door. Talk to Goofy inside and hand over the broken item, which he will then replace with a working Fishing Rod. Follow Goofy to the fishing spot and work through the remaining Fishing Expedition steps to complete the quest.

With all four of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools collected, you can now go and meet Merlin at the Dream Castle to complete The Royal Tools questline.