How to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley to make fiber and rope

Finding seaweeed in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of those resources that you're going to need a lot. Not necessarily in its native form, but it's the only way to make fiber and rope, both of which you'll need for many, many quests for your Valley residents.

How to find seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a few ways to find Disney Dreamlight Valley seaweed:

Found on the floor in every area of the Valley (doesn't replenish)

By fishing anywhere but at the ripples

It's important to note that (at the time of writing) any seaweed you find on the floor will not replenish later, or even the next day. So, after you've picked up these fairly limited pieces, you'll need to rely on chance through fishing in the game.

If you fish anywhere in the Valley apart from at the ripples, which always guarantee you'll get a fish, you will get a chance to reel in some seaweed. The game doesn't really tell you that it's possible to fish anywhere aside from the ripples, which is pretty frustrating when you're on the hunt for seaweed.

How to make fiber in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can make fiber by going to a crafting table in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One piece of seaweed will get you 5 fiber.

How to make rope in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make rope in Disney Dreamlight Valley you'll need eight fiber. This will allow you to create a single piece of rope.

