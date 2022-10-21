How to get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil is a brand new resource for the game that's linked to completing the new Scar storyline. It can be found whenever you harvest crops, but because it's brand new it's not exactly to figure that out without stumbling across it by mistake.

It’s a very easy resource to get once you know where to find it in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but it's not that plentiful unless you do a bit of farming - literally. Here’s how to get yourself some Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil for Scar.

How to find Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil (Image: © Gameloft) You can dig up Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley by harvesting crops. You can't just dig it up like regular soil or Disney Dreamlight Valley clay, so you'll need to do some farming. Play any seeds into holes you've dug, and then when they're ready to harvest you'll get a chance of generating some Rich Soil. However, it's pretty scarce. After planting 200 crops across multiple biomes, we got around 10 pieces of Rich Soil. You can't get it from crops that spawn in the world or from Wall-E's garden, so you'll have to put in the hard graft yourself.

The quickest way to farm Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The quickest way to attempt to farm Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to plant as much as possible as quickly as possible. So, go buy yourself some wheat seeds from Goofy's stall in the Peaceful Meadow, and then plant the wheat also in the Peaceful Meadow.

Here - and here alone - wheat will grow in just one minute after watering, so it's your best chance of reaping enough Rich Soil quickly to tick off Scar's quest.

Plus it costs just one star coin so it's also the cheapest way. But, if you need more cash, we've got some tips on how to earn Disney Dreamlight Valley star coins fast.