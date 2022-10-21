How to get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

By Sam Loveridge
published

Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil is a new resource that you'll need to help Scar

How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil
(Image credit: Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil is a brand new resource for the game that's linked to completing the new Scar storyline. It can be found whenever you harvest crops, but because it's brand new it's not exactly to figure that out without stumbling across it by mistake. 

It’s a very easy resource to get once you know where to find it in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but it's not that plentiful unless you do a bit of farming - literally. Here’s how to get yourself some Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil for Scar.

How to find Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil

(Image: © Gameloft)

You can dig up Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley by harvesting crops. You can't just dig it up like regular soil or Disney Dreamlight Valley clay, so you'll need to do some farming.

Play any seeds into holes you've dug, and then when they're ready to harvest you'll get a chance of generating some Rich Soil. However, it's pretty scarce. After planting 200 crops across multiple biomes, we got around 10 pieces of Rich Soil.

You can't get it from crops that spawn in the world or from Wall-E's garden, so you'll have to put in the hard graft yourself.

The quickest way to farm Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The quickest way to attempt to farm Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to plant as much as possible as quickly as possible. So, go buy yourself some wheat seeds from Goofy's stall in the Peaceful Meadow, and then plant the wheat also in the Peaceful Meadow.

Here - and here alone - wheat will grow in just one minute after watering, so it's your best chance of reaping enough Rich Soil quickly to tick off Scar's quest.

Plus it costs just one star coin so it's also the cheapest way. But, if you need more cash, we've got some tips on how to earn Disney Dreamlight Valley star coins fast.

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for over seven years, and for GamesRadar, she is in charge of reviews, best lists, and the overall running of the site and its staff. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! 

See comments