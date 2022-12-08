How to get Snowballs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

By Sam Loveridge
published

Complete quests for Anna, Elsa and Remy with snowballs in Dreamlight Valley

Taking a selfie with Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs
(Image credit: Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs have suddenly become an important crafting material if you want to make all the new festive crafting recipes that dropped with the Toy Story update. It's not necessarily key to ticking off any quests, but who doesn't want an entire family of snowfolk and a little snow hut for them to live in?

Thankfully, collecting it works in the same way as Disney Dreamlight Valley Clay and then later Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil too, so keep that in your mind.

Here’s exactly how you can get yourself some Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs and what it can be used for.

How to find Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs

(Image: © Gameloft)

You can dig up Snowballs in Disney Dreamlight Valley only in the Frosted Heights area of the map. Just grab your Shovel and start digging up the ground to uncover various items. Snowballs don’t have that high a drop rate, so you’ll likely be collecting Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins and Soil mostly. Although, when Snowballs to unearth themselves, you do get multiple at a time, so it's not too hard to amass quite a collection of the cold stuff.

Quests that need Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs

snowballs in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Collection

(Image credit: Gameloft`)

There are currently three quests that need Snowballs in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are as follows:

  • Anna's final friendship quest "Do You Wanna Build a Snowman" - needs 40 snowballs
  • Elsa's quest "The Singing Ice" - needs three snowballs
  • Remy's final friendship quest "The Unknown Flavor" - needs 15 snowballs

Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs crafting recipes

Disney Dreamlight Falling Water and Ice Heart

Disney Dreamlight Valley collecting falling water at waterfall

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Find the Disney Dreamlight Valley Falling Water and Ice Heart enchantment ingredients

Snowballs have plenty of uses in crafting recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s a list of everything you can craft using Snowballs that we've found so far:

  • Snowy Brick Road - 1 snowball
  • Classic Snowman - 10 snowballs
  • Haughty Snowman - 10 snowballs
  • Snow Kid - 8 snowballs
  • Snow Lady - 10 snowballs
Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for over seven years, and for GamesRadar, she is in charge of reviews, best lists, and the overall running of the site and its staff. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! 

See comments