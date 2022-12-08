How to get Snowballs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs have suddenly become an important crafting material if you want to make all the new festive crafting recipes that dropped with the Toy Story update. It's not necessarily key to ticking off any quests, but who doesn't want an entire family of snowfolk and a little snow hut for them to live in?

Thankfully, collecting it works in the same way as Disney Dreamlight Valley Clay and then later Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil too, so keep that in your mind.

Here’s exactly how you can get yourself some Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs and what it can be used for.

How to find Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs (Image: © Gameloft) You can dig up Snowballs in Disney Dreamlight Valley only in the Frosted Heights area of the map. Just grab your Shovel and start digging up the ground to uncover various items. Snowballs don’t have that high a drop rate, so you’ll likely be collecting Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins and Soil mostly. Although, when Snowballs to unearth themselves, you do get multiple at a time, so it's not too hard to amass quite a collection of the cold stuff.

Quests that need Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs

(Image credit: Gameloft`)

There are currently three quests that need Snowballs in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are as follows:

Anna's final friendship quest "Do You Wanna Build a Snowman" - needs 40 snowballs

needs 40 snowballs Elsa's quest "The Singing Ice" - needs three snowballs

needs three snowballs Remy's final friendship quest "The Unknown Flavor" - needs 15 snowballs

Disney Dreamlight Valley Snowballs crafting recipes

Snowballs have plenty of uses in crafting recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s a list of everything you can craft using Snowballs that we've found so far: