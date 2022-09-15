How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Falling Water and the Ice Heart

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Falling Water and Ice Heart ingredients are essential for creating an enchanting potion that upgrades your Watering Can. It’s an extremely useful upgrade that allows you to break down the largest mushrooms blocking off parts of the Glade of Trust. Falling Water can be acquired from a waterfall, and you’ll need to grow the Ice Heart yourself, however! We’ve got all the details below on exactly where you can find Falling Water in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how you can grow an Ice Heart for The Final Trial quest.

How to get Falling Water in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image: © Gameloft) Don’t let the strange name fool you into thinking this is some exotic ingredient, as Falling Water is actually very easy to acquire in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Firstly, head to the waterfall at the southern edge of the Glade of Trust. Now stand on the edge of the stream near the stone bridge and you’ll notice golden sparkles emanating from a particular spot that you can check with a button prompt. Follow the prompt and you’ll collect the Disney Dreamlight Valley Falling Water you need!

How to get the Ice Heart in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image: © Gameloft) The Ice Heart is also very simple to get, requiring you to make use of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Ice Tear Seed that was contained within the enchantment book Merlin gave you. Using your Shovel, dig a whole and plant the Ice Tear Seed into the ground as you would with any other seed, then water it with your Watering Can. The icy-blue plant should grow taller after just a few seconds, allowing you to harvest an Ice Heart from it.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds (Image credit: Gameloft) You'll need lots of Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds for other quests

We planted our Ice Tear Seed in the Plaza area of Disney Dreamlight Valley and it fully grew in about three seconds, but we reckon the seed is quick to grow regardless of where you plant it, unlike regular crops which take longer to grow if they are plants outside of their native biome. Dig up any spot, plant the Ice Tear Seed, and finally water it to make it grow. After harvesting the Ice Heart, the plant will disappear and can’t be regrown. The Ice Heart doesn’t appear to serve any other purpose outside of this quest anyway, so you’re not missing out anything.

How to complete the Final Trial Disney Dreamlight Valley quest

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley tips (Image credit: Gameloft) Check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley tips for more help

At this point, you’ll have the two main Disney Dreamlight Valley ingredients you need to create the magical upgrading ointment for your Watering Can. However, the ointment also requires 25 Mushrooms to craft, so if you don’t already have those, forage for them on the ground in the Glade of Trust. Make sure you hang out with one of your Disney Dreamlight Valley characters assigned with the Foraging role so that they can help you get even more Mushrooms.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

With the Disney Dreamlight Valley Falling Water, Ice Heart, and 25 Mushrooms ready, head to a crafting table and create the Royal Watering Can Upgrading Ointment under the Potion and Enchantment section. Now you can take this ointment to Merlin who will apply it to your Watering Can, which will now be capable of vaporizing those mega mushrooms that block the way. For your magical efforts in the Final Trial quest, Merlin will also reward you with a cool wizard hat!