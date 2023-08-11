The Sussur Bloom flower in Baldur's Gate 3 explained

The Sussur Bloom in Baldur's Gate 3 is a flower that generates an antimagic field around itself, effectively deactivating anything magical close by. This means it shuts down all spells, rituals, concentration effects and even certain magical creatures. However, the Sussur Blooms have their limitations and uses even beyond that, and we'll go through them all below - as well as how a smart adventurer can put them into use. Here's everything you need to know about the Sussur Bloom in Baldur's Gate 3.

How does a Sussur Bloom in Baldur's Gate 3 work?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Sussur Blooms in Baldur's Gate 3 are rare flowers that generate a very short range antimagic field, which means that no magic at all can function close to them. That includes, but is not limited to, the following:

No Baldur's Gate 3 spells can be cast in the Sussur Bloom's radius

Concentration spells cannot be sustained close to the Sussur Bloom

Ongoing magical effects are shut down near the Sussur Bloom (but may be reactivated once moved out of range, depending on the effect)

Constructs and other inherently magic creatures may be incapacitated when close to the Sussur Bloom

We're still testing the full effects of the Sussur Bloom, but the long and short of it is that no magic can be cast close to one, with no exceptions - it just shuts anything arcane down. This means that a wise player could have a non-magical class (such as the Fighter, Barbarian or Monk) hold the flower in their inventory as a shield against close-range magic, or throw it at a mage or magical creature to stop them casting (though they could always move away).

The most obvious use of the Sussur Bloom is to shut down constructs, like the Baldur's Gate 3 Bernard robot found in the Arcane Tower. When in range, they simply stand still and can't move until the flower is drawn away from them - and why would you take it away, with an advantage in combat like that? Obviously though, make sure none of your spellcasting classes are holding it or close to one as they'll be completely depowered and useless.

There's also one more use they have - powering up the Arcane Tower. If you've found this optional area full of turrets and broken elevators in the Southern region of the Underdark, heading to the lowest level and putting a Sussur Bloom in the generator will activate the tower permanently and allow you to traverse it more easily.

However, it's worth mentioning that Sussur Blooms cannot survive outside of the Underdark. If you leave that realm with one, it wilts and dies inside your inventory, apparently killed by the sunlight. There is no workaround for this as far as we know - so your ability to exploit their effects is limited to Grymforge and the wider Baldur's Gate 3 Underdark region.

Where to find Sussur Bloom locations in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

As far as we know, there are two locations to find Sussur Blooms in Baldur's Gate 3:

The Sussur Tree. An obvious one, but there's a massive Sussur Tree covered in Blooms on the West side of the Underdark. It's patrolled by unpleasant creatures called Hook Horrors, and you'll probably want to be at least level 5 before heading this way.

An obvious one, but there's a massive Sussur Tree covered in Blooms on the West side of the Underdark. It's patrolled by unpleasant creatures called Hook Horrors, and you'll probably want to be at least level 5 before heading this way. The Arcane Tower garden. At the very base of the Arcane Tower in Southwest Underdark is a small garden, just outside it, with a tiny Sussur Tree planted there with a couple of Blooms. These basically serve as the solution to the generator tower marked above, but there's more than one if you want to carry them with you.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission