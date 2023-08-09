What can silence the Nightsong in Baldur's Gate 3?

Find the book Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger to solve the Silent Library puzzle

What can silence the Nightsong in Baldur's Gate 3? Well, this Silent Library puzzle can be solved easily by finding a book called Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger somewhere in the library and placing it on the pedestal.

A sprawling underground chamber, the Baldur's Gate 3 Gauntlet of Shar holds a vast many secrets. From completing Shar's trials to help Shadowheart become a Dark Justiciar to meeting up with Raphael's nemesis, the Silent Library puzzle turns out to be one of the simpler tasks to embark on down here. Still, it can be a head-scratcher if you're not looking for the right thing. Here's how to find the right book to work out what can silence the Nightsong in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 Silent Library puzzle

Baldur's Gate 3 nightsong

To silence the Nightsong you'll need the book you can find in the Silent LIbrary. After defeating the justiciar duellists, disarm the trapped bookcases all around you and search the second bookcase on the right as you enter. You find Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger, a book which can then be inserted into a pedestal at the back of the library just past the grate.

To unlock the grate, you'll need to use a lockpick. I used Baldur's Gate 3 companion Astation for the job, since his sleight of hand proficiency is a huge bonus for the dice throws. Once unlocked, just click on the pedestal in the middle of the room, open your inventory, and click and drag the correct book into the square before hitting "confirm". This should cause the wall just behind the pedestal to open up and reveal a secret chamber, where Shadowheart will find the Spear of Night. 

