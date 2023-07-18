All entrances to the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3

The entrances to the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3 are spread all around the realm, in different locations ranging from Priestess Gut's private room, to a criminal gang's hideout, to natural chasms in the lairs of giant spiders and evil hags. Any of these methods will work, but none of them are easy to reach. Fortunately, we can lay out how to get to them in our guide to the locations of all the Underdark entrances in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to get to the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

At time of writing there are four known entrances to the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3, with locations spread around act one of the game. They are as follows:

The Defiled Temple. Once you get through the Baldur's Gate 3 Goblin Camp, you'll reach the Shattered Sanctum. Priestess Gut's private room, guarded by an Ogre bodyguard, links to an area called the Defiled Temple, a ruined place of worship to the goddess Shar. If you can complete the Baldur's Gate 3 moon puzzle within, you'll be granted access to a tunnel that leads down to the Underdark.

The Ancient Abode of Auntie Ethel. If you go to deal with the Baldur's Gate 3 hag in the woods South of the Blighted Village, you can find her Teahouse. In the tunnels beneath it, at the lowest point, you'll find Mayrina in a cage. The "bottomless" tunnel she's hanging over isn't actually bottomless - cast Feather Fall on your team to prevent fall damage and have them jump into the chasm to drop down into the Underdark.

The Whispering Depths. If you found the Necromancy of Thay in Baldur's Gate 3, you might know that the key to unlock it is found in the Whispering Depths, accessible through the well in the middle of the Blighted Village. Following the tunnels to their Westernmost point, you'll find a terrifying boss called the Phase Spider Matriarch. You don't have to kill her though - the central pit she circles around can also be jumped into with the Feather Fall spell to reach the Underdark.

The Zhentarim Hideout. West of the Risen Road is Waukeen's rest, a burning house surrounded by the Flaming First. Continuing West past them takes you to a little dead end with a dead Ox - but the little shed North of that, the door covered by crates, is actually a secret entrance to a hideout for the criminal faction known as the Zhentarim. You can lie and talk your way in - then when you're underground, head to the North for your character's perception to reveal an illusory wall guarded by a wolf. Sneaking through reveals an old elevator - use a Lockpick to access it and it'll take you down to the Underdark!

Underdark level requirements

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The Underdark is pretty brutal, and a player will want to be level three at minimum before dealing with its perils, and ideally much closer to the Baldur's Gate 3 level cap. If you go at level 3 or lower, you'll have to play incredibly cleverly, and probably depend more on stealth and negotiation, as combat with the minotaurs, duergar and drow that prowl this underground realm will take you to pieces pretty quickly, especially if you're missing out on any of the best Baldur's Gate 3 weapons.

