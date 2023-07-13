Baldur's Gate 3 Necromancy of Thay key location and choice explained

The Necromancy of Thay in Baldur's Gate 3 is an evil book found in the Cellar under the Blighted Village Apothecary - but where is the key to open it, and should you even do that? If you want to gain some necromantic power, the key you're looking for is the Dark Amethyst, found at the bottom of the well and guarded by the Phase Spiders - horrifying monsters we wouldn't wish on our worst enemy.

Alternatively, you could choose to try and destroy the book, ridding the world of BG3 of that dark knowledge… but it does mean you can't get that dark knowledge for yourself. We'll take you through everything you need to know about the Necromancy of Thay below, including the location of the key, and the difficult choice about whether to destroy it or open it for yourself.

How to find the key for the Necromancy of Thay in Baldur's Gate 3

The Necromancy of Thay in Baldur's Gate 3 needs a key called the Dark Amethyst, a cursed gemstone that can be placed in the mouth of the book to open it. While the Necromancy itself is found in the Baldur's Gate 3 cellar beneath the Blighted Village, the Dark Amethyst is actually somewhere else - though not too far away. To find it, you'll need to do the following:

Head back to the surface and the center of the Blighted Village. Approach the old well in the town square and interact with it until you're given the option to climb down. You'll now be in the Whispering Depths, a horrible network of caverns filled with monsters called Phase Spiders. Sneak or battle your way through the Phase Spiders to the lowest and most Western point of the Depths, where you'll see a boss called the Phase Spider Matriarch. Defeat or sneak around the Matriarch as with her lesser minions. On the West side of the enormous pit she circles around are some bones, with the Dark Amethyst sitting in them, glowing purple.

Once you have the Dark Amethyst and the Necromancy of Thay in your inventory, you can try to open the book again by selecting the old tome and "Read (Character Name)" from the menu. However… should you?

Should you read or destroy the Necromancy of Thay?

At this point you'll have two choices - opening and reading the contents of the Necromancy of Thay, or finding a way to destroy it. We recommend you choose to read it at time of writing, as destroying it simply doesn't provide much of a reward, though that advice may change with the full release of the game. Still, let's cover the current outcomes of both decisions.

Read the Necromancy of Thay

Opening and choosing to read the book will force the reader to make several Wisdom Saving Throws of escalating difficulty as they read page-to-page, the hardest of which needs you to beat a DC of 20. However, if you can beat it, you'll get a "blessing" from the book that grants you the ability to cast the Speak With Dead spell without using up a spell slot in the process. Speak With Dead is one of the most fun Baldur's Gate 3 spells you can get, though you can acquire it in a variety of other ways without having to peruse this Evil Dead prop - such as an amulet in the Baldur's Gate 3 Dank Crypt that lets the wearer cast the spell on corpses.

If the various Baldur's Gate 3 romances matter to you, Astarion is approving when you try to read it and Gale disapproves, though the latter's opinion changes if you can actually succeed on all the different Wisdom Saving Throws.

After this, the book slams shut and can't be opened again, though some text and dialogue suggests there's more that can be uncovered from it. We're guessing that there will be more that can be earned, gained or even lost from the book once Baldur's Gate 3 leaves early access and the full version is released, though considering that in D&D lore Szass Tam and the Red Wizards of Thay were capable of making themselves into Liches… well, there could be some very drastic consequences.

Destroy the Necromancy of Thay

If you don't want such evil around you, you can try to destroy the Necromancy of Thay - though that's easier said than done. Examining it reveals that it's immune to all damage besides Radiant attacks, and those aren't especially common.

The best approach is to get Shadowheart (or any cleric) to use Guiding Bolt on the book. You can't use Sacred Flame, the Cleric Cantrip, as Sacred Flame doesn't work on non-living, non-animate objects. Drop it from your inventory and have the character fire off the spell at it to completely destroy the text forever, which will gain the group a small amount of experience. This is also a choice that appeals to Lae'zel, and earns you her approval (a rare thing).

