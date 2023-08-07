Here's what's in the Baldur's Gate 3 caravan strongbox

The Baldur's Gate 3 caravan strongbox can be found in a cave at the top of Risen Road and the Iron flask you find inside is an interesting item to get, if you want to make a few enemies. If you want to know what's inside the strongbox and if it's worth the fights and battles involved in getting it, then I have all the information here.



The caravan strongbox in Baldur's Gate 3 can be found in a cave north east of Waukeen's Rest. You'll know you're in the right area if you find some Gnolls as they're gathered around the cave mouth attacking the people inside. If you don't want to deal with the Gnolls you can use Arcana knowledge and your brain tadpole to make their leader first attack their own, and then kill themselves, which make the fight easier. Or you can look slightly more to the east of the cave to find a back way in - just watch out for a massive boulder booby trap as you try to enter.

(Image credit: Larian)

However you get in to the cave you'll meet Rugan the leader of some Zhentarim mercenaries. You can make sort of friends with him and trigger the mission Missing Shipment which tasks you with finding some of his friends at drinking spot by the tavern, using the code 'little serpent, long shadow'. While he seems friendly, he won't let you near the strongbox and you can't get it open without killing everyone - if you keep trying to look at it, he'll stop you and repeated efforts will trigger a fight. Lockpicking it will also trigger a fight straight away, so make your choice as to how you'll trigger the inevitable.

What's in the caravan strongbox in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian)

While there's a few things in the Baldur's Gate 3 caravan strongbox, the main thing of interest is an Iron Flask. If you examine it and pass an Arcana check you'll find out it's a 'powerful magical item capable of trapping and holding a creature'. Obviously that begs the question what creature? The answer is a level 5 Spectator:

(Image credit: Larian)

If you just open the bottle this thing will appear and you'll instantly find yourself in a fight. It's got 95 hit points and, while it's not too hard to defeat, you'll get nothing from it. The creature doesn't drop any loot. It's better to hold onto the bottle and use it as a sort of monster grenade - if you're having a tricky fight, or want to soften up some opponents first, just throw the bottle at the problem you want to solve and let the Spectator deal with.