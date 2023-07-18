Bane every time you attack in Baldur's Gate 3 explained

Wondering why you're getting hit by the Bane spell when you attack in Baldur's Gate 3? Bane deducts 1d4 from attacks and saving throws when you're affected by it, but it's also a rare enough spell that it can seem like it's happening for no reason. Actually, there is a cause for it, and it's one of the first magic items you'll get in Baldur's Gate 3 - the Gloves of Power. We'll explain why it's affecting you with the Bane spell in BG3, how you can stop it, and what the other effects of these gloves are.

Why am I getting Bane every time I attack in Baldur's Gate 3?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

As mentioned, the reason the Bane spell is affecting you each time you attack in Baldur's Gate 3 is almost certainly because you have the Gloves of Power equipped on your character. These magic gloves are obtained from the goblins attacking the Druid Grove, the first major friendly area and where to go after the crashed ship in Baldur's Gate 3.

The effect of the Gloves of Power are as follows:

Absolute's Bane: When the wearer hits a creature with a weapon attack, it receives a -1d4 penalty to attack rolls and saving throws. The same penalty applies to anyone using these gloves without bearing the Absolute's Brand.

Obviously, it's the second part of this that's the issue - the Brand is a specific mark that has to be obtained from Priestess Gut, who dwells as one of the leaders in the Shattered Sanctum in the Baldur's Gate 3 Goblin Camp. To get it, you'll need to get into the camp by talking your way in, which the guide above will explain how to do. Then speak to Priestess Gut and she'll offer you the Brand of the Absolute. At time of writing, there are no penalties to having the brand, though it's possible that might be changed in future updates.

