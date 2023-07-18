Bane every time you attack in Baldur's Gate 3 explained

By Joel Franey
published

Wondering why you're affected by the Bane spell every time you attack in BG3?

Goblin archers and a Worg in Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Wondering why you're getting hit by the Bane spell when you attack in Baldur's Gate 3? Bane deducts 1d4 from attacks and saving throws when you're affected by it, but it's also a rare enough spell that it can seem like it's happening for no reason. Actually, there is a cause for it, and it's one of the first magic items you'll get in Baldur's Gate 3 - the Gloves of Power. We'll explain why it's affecting you with the Bane spell in BG3, how you can stop it, and what the other effects of these gloves are.

Why am I getting Bane every time I attack in Baldur's Gate 3?

Finding the Gloves of Power in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)
As mentioned, the reason the Bane spell is affecting you each time you attack in Baldur's Gate 3 is almost certainly because you have the Gloves of Power equipped on your character. These magic gloves are obtained from the goblins attacking the Druid Grove, the first major friendly area and where to go after the crashed ship in Baldur's Gate 3.

The effect of the Gloves of Power are as follows:

  • Absolute's Bane: When the wearer hits a creature with a weapon attack, it receives a -1d4 penalty to attack rolls and saving throws. The same penalty applies to anyone using these gloves without bearing the Absolute's Brand.

Obviously, it's the second part of this that's the issue - the Brand is a specific mark that has to be obtained from Priestess Gut, who dwells as one of the leaders in the Shattered Sanctum in the Baldur's Gate 3 Goblin Camp. To get it, you'll need to get into the camp by talking your way in, which the guide above will explain how to do. Then speak to Priestess Gut and she'll offer you the Brand of the Absolute. At time of writing, there are no penalties to having the brand, though it's possible that might be changed in future updates.

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

