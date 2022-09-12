How to get Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds are only found in the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust areas of the valley, and you need to mine for them using your Pickaxe. Only a few Emeralds are needed for the ‘Memory Magnification’ and ‘Lost In The Dark Grove’ quests, but the deep-green gem is quite rare despite being found in two village biomes, so you’ll need to know how you can reliably find it. We’ve got all the details on finding Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds below, including where exactly to mine them and a good farming route to use.

How to find Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds (Image: © Gameloft) Emeralds can be found by mining rock veins in the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust areas of Disney Dreamlight Valley, but they are quite rare as they only have a small chance of dropping. When mining rock veins in either of these areas using your Pickaxe, which is one of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools, you have a fairly low chance of finding an Emerald and a higher chance of getting one of the other gem types – Citrine in the Glade of Trust and Aquamarine in the Forest of Valor. You will eventually find the Emeralds you need but you will just have to keep mining until you strike gold – or rather Emeralds. If you spot a vein with green gems poking out, you are guaranteed to get an Emerald!

How to farm Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The best Emerald farming strategy we have found relies on you spending your Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight on unlocking both the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust areas – 3,000 Dreamlight for the Forest and 5,000 for the Glade – and then hanging out with one of your Disney Dreamlight Valley characters that has the mining role.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

With those areas unlocked and a mining buddy by your side, head to the Forest of Valor and use our above map to mine the three easily accessible rock veins. After that, head to the Glade of Trust and mine the four rock veins shown on the map below. There are more veins to mine in these areas, but they require special tool upgrades to reach, so we’ve only marked the ones available as soon as you unlock each area.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave puzzles (Image credit: Gameloft) Get Aquamarine to solve one of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave puzzles

Rock veins take five minutes to respawn, so wait a couple more minutes and then head back to the Forest of Valor and repeat this mining route until you get the Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds you need. When you do find an Emerald, there is also a chance that your Disney companion will find another one for you, which can really speed things along.



Your mining friend will usually discover lots of other extra materials for you along the way, such as extra gems and Iron Ore. If you have a hard time getting Emeralds, this farming method will at least help you make Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins quickly as you can sell your surplus Aquamarine and Citrine gems to Goofy.