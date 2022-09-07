Getting more Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley is essential if you want to make progress in the game, as it's used to unlock new areas of the world so you can expand your adventures. Initially you'll be restricted to the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, but once you harness the power of Dreamlight to remove the biggest Night Thorns, you'll be able to enter the Dream Castle and teleport to new realms, as well as exploring further into Sunlit Plateau, Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Dazzle Beach, and beyond! If you've played Animal Crossing: New Horizons before, then Dreamlight is basically equivalent to Nook Miles.

You don't get Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley for free, however, which means you're going to have to work for it – and with 2,000 Dreamlight required just to open up the Dream Castle entrance, you'll need to be pretty active in the Valley to rack up the required total. By helping out your new friends, tending to your crops, cooking up delicious meals, and working through a whole host of other good deeds, you'll secure a steady stream of this vital commodity, so if you want to know more about how it all works then this is how to get more Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The main way to get more Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to complete the tasks that are listed in the Dreamlight Menu, and these fall into two categories. The first is Dreamlight Duties, which are short tasks that can be completed in the Valley, and there will always be six of these available. As these are usually quite basic, such as taking a picture or having a daily discussion with another character, they provide a quick and easy route to rack up Dreamlight.

The rest of the tasks in the Dreamlight Menu are divided up into sections such as Fishing, Cooking, and Friendship, with each of them containing a set of assignments under that heading. These are completed in multiple stages with increasingly large cumulative targets to hit, with your progress shown by the bar filling in as you tick off each level. The rewards start off small, but increase for every stage of the task you complete, so keep working towards them and over time you'll receive a handy stream of Dreamlight.

Whenever you see the on-screen notification that you've completed one or more of your Dreamlight tasks, make sure you open the menu then follow the notification marker to the relevant assignment, as until you manually collect it through this screen the Dreamlight won't be added to your total balance.

The other way to get Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to craft it from Dream Shards, which you can find anywhere while foraging and removing Night Thorns. To do this, interact with a crafting bench such as the one outside Goofy's house in Peaceful Meadow or inside Scrooge McDuck's shop in the Plaza, then select Dreamlight under the Potion & Enchantment tab. You can craft 250 Dreamlight from 10 Dream Shards, and there's no limit to how much you can create this way – though bear in mind that Dream Shards are a material that is also required for certain other quests, so you should make sure you keep some in reserve for them and don't use them all up at once!