All Disney Dreamlight Valley characters and how to get them

Disney Dreamlight Valley characters will come to live in your own valley if you’re able to persuade them to leave their Realm or meet them through a story quest. Characters such as Anna and Elsa from Frozen, The Little Mermaid herself Ariel, Remy from Ratatouille, and obviously Mickey Mouse, can all live happily in your own Dreamlight Valley. You can hang out with any of your villagers, rank up your Friendship Level with them to unlock exclusive items, and get them to help you collect extra resources too. Here are all the Disney characters you can get in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to get them to live with you.

How to get characters to live in your Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image: © Gameloft) Disney characters can be unlocked or persuaded to join you back in Dreamlight Valley in a few ways, although most of them are to do with completing particular quests and general progression. You’ll also need lots of Dreamlight to afford all the Realms and new Village biomes that contain new characters and Disney Dreamlight Star Coins to afford the homes that the villagers need:

Story and Friendship quests: Some characters will return to Dreamlight Valley as part of the overarching Story quest or through Friendship quests from particular characters. Minnie Mouse can become a villager by completing Mickey Mouse’s Friendship questline, for example. Realms: Unlock Realms in the Dream Castle using Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each Realm you visit will be themed around a particular Disney film and will contain at least one relevant character. Speak to the character(s) and complete any quests they offer to get them to join you in your Dreamlight Valley. Unlocking new areas: Unlocking certain areas will allow you to meet new characters. That already live in them. For example, Goofy lives in the Peaceful Meadow which can only be accessed once you have the Pickaxe.

Every Disney Dreamlight Valley character

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Here are all the Disney characters we’ve found so far in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We’ve also included a bit of information for each character on the steps you need to take to get them to join your valley, such as quests you need to complete or areas you need to unlock. We’ll be adding characters to this guide as we unlock them, but there are plenty of Disney villagers that have been revealed through artwork and video clips, including Belle, Scar, Vanellope VonSchweetz, Stitch, and Buzz Lightyear:

Merlin: The first character you meet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The first character you meet in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Mickey Mouse: Lives in the house opposite yours in the Plaza. Go inside his house to meet him to begin the “Mickey’s Memories” quest, which might help you get one of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools. The next quest Mickey has, which is called “Foodception”, introduces you to cooking and Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes.

Lives in the house opposite yours in the Plaza. Go inside his house to meet him to begin the “Mickey’s Memories” quest, which might help you get one of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools. The next quest Mickey has, which is called “Foodception”, introduces you to cooking and Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes. Scrooge McDuck: Standing outside his ruined shop near the center of the Plaza. Speak to him to begin the “Making Cents Of Things” quest which prompts you to speak to Goofy.

Standing outside his ruined shop near the center of the Plaza. Speak to him to begin the “Making Cents Of Things” quest which prompts you to speak to Goofy. Goofy: After you’ve got the Pickaxe Royal Tool, break the rocks blocking your way into the Peaceful Meadow and go inside the house roughly in the middle of the area to find Goofy. You can also find the broken fishing rod by the pond and must take it to Goofy to get the Royal Fishing Rod.

After you’ve got the Pickaxe Royal Tool, break the rocks blocking your way into the Peaceful Meadow and go inside the house roughly in the middle of the area to find Goofy. You can also find the broken fishing rod by the pond and must take it to Goofy to get the Royal Fishing Rod. Wall-E: Unlock the Wall-E Realm in the Dream Castle and complete the quest to bring Wall-E back to Dreamlight Valley. Wall-E tends to his own garden which you can upgrade and harvest crops from.

Unlock the Wall-E Realm in the Dream Castle and complete the quest to bring Wall-E back to Dreamlight Valley. Wall-E tends to his own garden which you can upgrade and harvest crops from. Moana: Unlock the Moana Realm in the Dream Castle and complete the quests to bring her back to Dreamlight Valley.

Unlock the Moana Realm in the Dream Castle and complete the quests to bring her back to Dreamlight Valley. Maui: After bringing Moana back to the valley, you can visit Maui back in the Moana Realm to start a quest called “A Feast Worthy Of A Demigod”. Complete this quest to persuade Maui to join Moana, although, you’ll need access to Dazzle Beach to place his watery home.

After bringing Moana back to the valley, you can visit Maui back in the Moana Realm to start a quest called “A Feast Worthy Of A Demigod”. Complete this quest to persuade Maui to join Moana, although, you’ll need access to Dazzle Beach to place his watery home. Remy: Unlock the Ratatouille Realm in the Dream Castle and complete the quest to bring him back to Dreamlight Valley. Unsurprisingly, you’ll learn the Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe for ratatouille during this quest. Once Remy is in the Valley, you can help him reopen the Chez Remy restaurant.

Unlock the Ratatouille Realm in the Dream Castle and complete the quest to bring him back to Dreamlight Valley. Unsurprisingly, you’ll learn the Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe for ratatouille during this quest. Once Remy is in the Valley, you can help him reopen the Chez Remy restaurant. Minnie Mouse: Reach Friendship Level 8 with Mickey Mouse and complete all previous Mickey quests to get the “Memory Magnification” Friendship quest. During this quest you’ll finally rescue Minnie Mouse.

Reach Friendship Level 8 with Mickey Mouse and complete all previous Mickey quests to get the “Memory Magnification” Friendship quest. During this quest you’ll finally rescue Minnie Mouse. Ursula: After unlocking Dazzle Beach and beginning the “With Great Power…” quest, you’ll meet Ursula in a cursed cave. Retrieve the Orb of Power by solving the Mystical Cave puzzles in Disney Dreamlight Valley to free Ursula.

After unlocking Dazzle Beach and beginning the “With Great Power…” quest, you’ll meet Ursula in a cursed cave. Retrieve the Orb of Power by solving the Mystical Cave puzzles in Disney Dreamlight Valley to free Ursula. Kristoff : Unlock the Forest of Valor region of the valley and you'll find him there

: Unlock the Forest of Valor region of the valley and you'll find him there Anna and Elsa: Unlock the Frozen Realm on the second level of the Dream Castle. The story will let you bring first Anna, and then Elsa, back to the Valley with you. You'll need to level up your friendship with Anna in between though

Unlock the Frozen Realm on the second level of the Dream Castle. The story will let you bring first Anna, and then Elsa, back to the Valley with you. You'll need to level up your friendship with Anna in between though Donald Duck: After unlocking Kristoff, you'll be able to find Donald through a quest that will take you through a weird portal in the Forest of Valor.

After unlocking Kristoff, you'll be able to find Donald through a quest that will take you through a weird portal in the Forest of Valor. Ariel : Help Goofy repair the "mysterious shipwreck" you find on the island to the southwest of Dazzle Beach and the little raft you'll build will take you to Ariel.

: Help Goofy repair the "mysterious shipwreck" you find on the island to the southwest of Dazzle Beach and the little raft you'll build will take you to Ariel. Eric: Once you've got Ariel's amazing home built on your island, level up your friendship with her to start the quest to bring Eric to the Valley too.

Upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley characters

Here's a full list of Disney Dreamlight Valley characters expected to drop into the game at some (unknown) point in the future: