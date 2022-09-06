How to make the ratatouille recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You're going to have to figure out the ratatouille recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley if you want to add little chef Remy to your resident line-up. When you unlock the Ratatouille Realm in the game he'll give you various culinary tasks in order to be coaxed to come and run Chez Remy, the most complicated of which is making ratatouille from scratch from a selection of ingredients you find around his kitchen.

Disney Dreamlight Valley ratatouille recipe

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Unlike other dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley where you can mix up any vegetables, fish, and other ingredients more haphazardly, ratatouille is a five-star dish that requires specific items.

You'll need the following four vegetables to make the ratatouille recipe, along with a spice of your choosing:

Tomato

Eggplant

Zucchini

Onion

Any spice or seasoning (such as garlic, oregano, basil etc)

Add all the items to your cooking pot and then you'll be able to present Remy will his signature dish - a wonderful five-star meal that will also please any of the residents that live in Disney Dreamlight Valley with you.

Handily this also adds ratatouille to your cookbook - one of 164 possible dishes you can unlock by testing out various combinations of ingredients or finding recipe books in the world as you explore.

Figuring out how to make the ratatouille recipe will also make sure that Remy comes back with you to the Valley, and start running Chez Remy. It's here that you can help build your friendship levels with each of the Disney and Pixar characters that come to live there by cooking them the meals they request each day.

