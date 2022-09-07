How to make crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to help get Minnie back, you'll have to rustle up some crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley to set up a little picnic with Mickey. As part of the quest called Missing Minnie, Mickey will ask you to make two fish sandwiches and five plates of crudites for the picnic. If you know what crudites are it makes things easier, but it's a fancy word for not a very fancy dish.

Disney Dreamlight Valley crudites recipe

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Crudites are essentially chopped-up vegetable sticks - you know, the kind of thing you'd dunk in a dip at a buffet or cookout. Or, well, a picnic!

Thankfully the Disney Dreamlight Valley crudites recipe is really simple. All you need is a single vegetable to throw into your cooking pot - just make sure it's not lettuce as that will instead make a salad. So, use something like a carrot, tomato, or other veggie instead.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

It's not too fussy, unlike other dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley that require really specific items - like the Disney Dreamlight Valley ratatouille recipe that you'll need to get Remy to become a resident in your Valley.

So, to recap, the crudites recipe is simply:

One vegetable (apart from lettuce)

Add your chosen veggie to your cooking pot and then just keep doing that until you've got five plates of crudites in your pocket for Mickey's picnic.

Handily this also adds crudites to your cookbook - one of 164 possible dishes you can unlock in the game either by playing around with different ingredients or finding the recipe books around the world.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fish sandwich recipe

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Just in case you need a reminder on how to make the other recipe for Mickey's picnic, here's the Disney Dreamlight Valley fish sandwich recipe:

Any fish

Wheat

