Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Antoine questions answered

The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Antoine questions come up just before the end of the prologue, after the gommage, when you join Gustave as he enjoys the Festival De L'Expedition with his fellow expeditioners. Come morning, they'll set off across the sea on their quest to stop the Paintress. But before that, you get to spend time chatting with everyone, learning a bit more about the world and, of course, earning some tokens to collect unique early-game items.



There are three tokens in total. Gustave begins with one, Maelle has the other (best her in a duel to nab it), and the final one is guarded by Antoine. Gustave's friend and fellow historian, he wants to engage you in a trivia contest to earn it by answering Antoine's questions correctly. He only has three questions, and you can repeat answering until you get them right. For the most part you don't really have a way of knowing these answers as a player, it's more just a way of teaching you about the world in an interactive context. It's a great opening and one of the reasons we loved the game so much in our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review.

Answers to Antoine's questions in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Simply put, the correct answers to Antoine's questions are as follows:

67 years ago

Expedition Zero

Abilities you internalize by using a Pictos in battle enough times

For your troubles, Antoine will gladly hand over the token you so crave. This gives you two in total. If you want the third, progress talking to people until Gustave prompts you to seek out Maelle who is looking out to sea at the edge of the dock. Beat her in a slightly harder version of the tutorial fight from a little earlier in the game and she'll hand over her token.

How to get the man-bun haircut in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and redeem the other festival tokens

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

What do you spend the festival tokens on? They can all be exchanged with the people on the left hand side of the festival after you begin, in little tents. While some of these may appear useless, they're all worth grabbing even if you can't use them until much later in the game, many hours later:

Man-bun haircut

Weird Pictos

Old key

With that, Gustave has optimized all the enjoyment he can from the festival. Talking to his sister Emma will progress events to the next day (naturally, don't do this until you get your sweet, sweet tokens). Now, if only getting extra drink tokens for the work party was so easy!

Want more advice? Check out our Clair Obscur: Expedition 3 tips for getting started, or our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 XP farming guide for how to set up powerful gear combinations.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.