How to get more Disney Dreamlight Valley Energy

Managing your Disney Dreamlight Valley Energy level is essential as you go about your adventures, because whenever you do anything in the game this stamina level is slowly being chipped away. If your Energy depletes all the way to zero then you'll become exhausted, and until you rectify that situation you won't be able to take part in almost any activities, which will put a real dampener on making any further progress.

Thankfully, this is pretty easy to deal with if you know how to get more Energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as there are several ways to top off your levels so you can quickly get up and running again. It's also possible to increase your Max Energy level through progress, which means you can keep going for longer until you have to consider recovery. If you want to stay on top of things, then here's everything you need to know about increasing and maintaining Disney Dreamlight Valley Energy level.

How to recover Energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The easiest way to recover Energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley is by returning to your house, then heading inside. As soon as you reach the interior you should see your Energy bar rapidly refill, after which you can move back outside to continue your adventures.

The other way to recover Disney Dreamlight Valley Energy is to eat food, which you do by opening your inventory then selecting something edible and following the Eat prompt. At the bottom of this screen you'll see a number next to the blue cloud confirming the amount of Energy you'll receive by consuming the item, but bear in mind that unless the food is cooked (which we'll get on to in a moment) then you can't fill your bar beyond the maximum level, so you should choose what to eat based on your current Energy needs and save the most nourishing foods for when you need them most.

If you have food that has been cooked into a meal, represented by a star rating against it, then you can consume that to top up your Disney Dreamlight Valley Energy bar beyond the maximum level. The bar will fill a second time in a sparkling gold color instead of blue, and this represents that you have the Well Fed bonus in effect, which increases your movement speed by around 15%. This buff is particularly handy as there's no sprint button in the game, meaning being Well Fed is the only way to properly run.

How to increase your Max Energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

To increase your Max Energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to strengthen your friendships with other characters and gain experience to level up. You can do this by ensuring you have a Villager hanging out with you whenever possible, finishing quests, and completing lots of activities such as clearing Night Thorns, fishing, harvesting, and more. Every time you level up you'll be able to store more Energy in your bar, meaning you can explore further while carrying out more activities in one go before you succumb to exhaustion and need to replenish your levels.