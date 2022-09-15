How to catch Disney Dreamlight Valley Lobsters to make Lobster Rolls

Disney Dreamlight Valley Lobsters are quite rare but can be used to make Lobster Rolls, which is one of the best recipes in the game. You have a chance of reeling in a Lobster while fishing in the Glade of Trust, but since the Lobster Roll is a five-star recipe, there are four other Disney Dreamlight Valley ingredients you’ll need, including a Lemon from the Glade of Trust, and Garlic from the Forest of Valor. Here’s what you need to know about catching Disney Dreamlight Valley Lobsters and using them to make Lobster Rolls.

How to catch Lobsters in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image: © Gameloft) Lobsters can be caught like any other sea creature in Disney Dreamlight Valley by using your Fishing Rod to send out the hook to the center of some water ripples. Lobsters are specifically found at golden ripples in the watery areas of the Glade of Trust biome of the valley. While these golden ripples are quite rare, you are at least guaranteed a Lobster whenever you find some and successfully reel in what’s lurking in the water.

On their own, Lobsters are worth 950 Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins and restore over 1,500 Energy, so they’re quite useful. However, you should definitely consider cooking them up with some other ingredients to make excellent recipes. Any meals that contain Lobster will be quite valuable and will restore a lot of Energy, so they will be good to sell or eat depending on your needs.

How to make Lobster Rolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image: © Gameloft) While Lobsters can fit into a lot of Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes containing Seafood items, such as Bouillabaisse or the Seafood Platter, there is only one dish that specifically requires a Lobster and that’s the Lobster Roll! This five-star dish can be made as soon as you’ve unlocked the Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor biomes, and you must have Remy in your valley to rebuild Chez Remy as some essential ingredients are found in these areas. Combine one of each of the following ingredients in a cooking pot and you’ll rustle up a Disney Dreamlight Valley Lobster Roll: - Lobster: Caught at golden ripples in the Glade of Trust. - Lemon: Harvested from lemon trees in the Glade of Trust or bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade. - Wheat: Bought as Wheat or as seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. If you buy seeds, plant them in the Peaceful Meadow and they’ll be ready to harvest in only one minute. - Butter: Bought at Chez Remy. - Garlic: Harvested from the ground in the Forest of Valor.

A single Lobster Roll restores a lot of Disney Dreamlight Valley Energy and is pretty valuable too – it’s worth about twice as much as selling a single Lobster is at around 1,900 Star Coins. Since it’s a five-star meal, it’s also great to cook to progress some Dreamlight challenges to get more Dreamlight and can be useful for any quests where you’re asked to make a five-star meal. For example, Maui will request such a meal during the A Tale Of Stone And Fire quest.