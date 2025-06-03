Monopoly Go Carnival Games Fortune Flip minigame explained

The Monopoly Go Carnival Games Fortune Flip minigame has recently launched, and it involves picking a series of cards that will add to or subtract from the Carnival Tickets in your prize pot. This is essentially a game of luck, as although you know which cards are in play for each hand, they're shuffled and presented face down before you pick one. Some have positive effects, while others are negative, and while you can't guarantee which you'll select there are Special Cards along the way that can help you out. To find out more, here's everything you need to know about the Carnival Games Fortune Flip in Monopoly Go.

How to play Carnival Games Fortune Flip in Monopoly Go

To play Carnival Games Fortune Flip in Monopoly Go, you have to collect Carnival Credits to pay your entry fee, and these can be earned by progressing various events around the board such as Monopoly Metropolis and Supernova Smash. Tapping on the pink token icon to the right hand side of the screen will open the Carnival Games Fortune Flip minigame, where you need a minimum of 30 Carnival Credits to play – this will start you with 10 Carnival Tickets, though if you have more Credits you can increase this by tapping the multiplier button.



Once you start the Fortune Flip Carnival Game, you'll be presented with a selection of cards that can either increase or decrease your Carnival Tickets total, which are then turned over and shuffled before you pick one. There is no way of knowing what card you will be turning over, but if you read the section below then I have some pointers for the best Special Cards to pick to help you get the most lucrative result.

The best Monopoly Go Carnival Games Fortune Flip Special Cards

As you progress through rounds in the Carnival Games Fortune Flip minigame, you'll be presented with pairs of purple Special Cards that have an effect on the next set of cards dealt. Although this entire game is based on luck, and you can play riskier strategies for greater rewards, I recommend choosing the Remove Bad Cards Special Card if you get the chance as that will guarantee that the next hand will only improve your Carnival Tickets total. If that isn't available then Reveal 1 Card is my second best recommendation, as that should help you either eliminate a bad card or highlight a good card option.

