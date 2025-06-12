The mystery of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's final Easter egg has finally been revealed, but Insomniac had to show us itself

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was one of the earliest PS5 exclusives, dropping around 6 months after the console first launched, but Insomniac Games has revealed that despite all of that time passing, the final Easter egg that was hinted at less than a year after the game released was never found by players. So instead of waiting even longer, Insomniac has decided to show it off to celebrate the game's fourth anniversary.

All we knew up until now was that the Easter egg was found in Zurkie's Gastropub, a location you frequent during Rift Apart's campaign, and considering that area is already filled with Easter eggs in the form of nods to past games, it made things a bit harder. During the Insomniac Live show on Twitch (with the clip since posted to Insomniac's Twitter account), the game's senior designer, Grant Parker walked through the Easter egg.

Here's a never-before-discovered easter egg in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart! For the four-year anniversary, senior designer Grant Parker uncovered how to access a ✨secret✨ prototype mini game during Insomniac Live - our weekly live show on Twitch!#RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/9F8sxXhSAJJune 11, 2025

So before you go into Zurkie's, there are two signs telling you that there are no weapons allowed and somehow players were meant to figure out that you need to shoot the left one five times, the right one four times, and then shoot the left one 13 more times, which results in nothing. There's no indication that anything has happened. But if you head into the pub and walk up the mechanical bull, you'll be shown a prompt saying "Hold L2 to Ride Mechanical Bull."

Holding L2 will then put you into a minigame where you have to try your best to stay on the bull. Except it's clearly unfinished, as Rivet is seen standing beside the bull while another version of herself is t-posing on the bull, which has no animations at all and simply clips through the floor as it moves around. However Parker says it was "just something fun that I thought I'd leave in the game" knowing that no one would find it… until now, obviously.

Split Fiction players defeat secret challenge so tough that some of the devs themselves can "barely" complete it, and get rewarded with the promise of an early peek at the director's next game .