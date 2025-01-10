After talking through an AGDQ Ratchet and Clank speedrun for 3 hours, trained Opera singer delivers an incredible 6-minute performance

Awesome Games Done Quick runs look gruelling for some speedrunners. The participating streamers need to beat whatever game they're playing incredibly quickly, perfectly pulling off various tricky glitches and tricks along the way, all while explaining what's going on and entertaining an in-person and at-home audience. But one Ratchet and Clank speedrunner went the extra mile and bookended his run with an equally impressive Opera performance, as if talking for almost three hours straight wasn't enough.

This year's charity speedrunning event has already hosted some wildly entertaining playthroughs as a pair cozied up on one Switch controller to break Breath of the Wild, and an infamous Fallout speedrunner returned to the wasteland to speed-date his way through Fallout: New Vegas, but streamer Xem's playthrough of Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando is top of the pile.

Across two hours and 47 minutes, Xems breaks through walls and glitches his way to a complete 'Max%' run, which means he reached the credits and collected all platinum bolts, all skill points, and all weapon upgrades that would normally take the average player multiple playthroughs to get. It's damn impressive for sure, but it's pretty much outshined by the nearly seven-minute, show-stopping Opera performance at the end. You can catch it at the 2:52:00 mark in the video embedded below.

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando by Xem in 2:47:47 - Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Again, it's an incredible feat to pull off after having talked the audiences ears off about a PS2 game's weird glitches for over two hours straight. And the fact that Xem's co-hosts helped him act out the performance only made it an even more entertaining watch, even when his headset fell to the ground. Bravo.

