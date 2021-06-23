Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a cameo from Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has an older Ratchet and Clank reference hidden away.

Insomniac's latest, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, just keeps revealing more and more Easter Eggs for the PS5 exclusive. And for those who may be paying close attention to the vibrant world around them, they'll probably have noticed two NPCs playing at an arcade machine. But as PlayStation UK tweeted, "anyone recognise this game?" and upon closer inspection, it's another Ratchet and Clank title!

The game looks to be the Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One title that launched for PS3 and PS4 in 2011. It shows the two NPCs playing a boss battle while they choose the Thundersmack weapon. The arcade cabinet itself is also themed after Ratchet and Clank games, featuring comical artwork of Quark, Dr. Nefarious, Clank, and Ratchet.

This is a nice Easter egg, showing some love for the studio's previous works, but also works wonderfully given that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is all about alternative realities. So if this reality, the duo has become an arcade game.

This is just one of the many Easter eggs being discovered by players, and there are no doubt loads more tucked away in places you may not expect. Earlier today, a developer at Insomniac revealed that they hid a reference to The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy during a battle with Dr. Nefarious. Meanwhile the studio revealed that the Pixelizer HD weapon makes music through the PS5 controller haptics.

There's also the weapon that's in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart that pulls items from other PlayStation universes and the studio continued a tradition of including a former Insomniac developer tribute by hiding a figure in the world. And while not exactly an Easter egg, Sackboy: A Big Adventure has crossover items available in that game.

