Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best weapons - the guns you need to buy from Ms Zurkon

Some Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best weapons aren't all available to you from the start because in true Ratchet fashion, you gradually unlock new weapons as you reach more planets. Then, even when you do unlock them, you need to have enough bolts to buy them, which means you'll want to be smashing every crate you see in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart. With that in mind, these are the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best weapons, so you know which ones to buy the moment they're available.

Note that all the images are their fully upgraded versions.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart tips | How long is Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart raritanium | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart zurpstones | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart lorbs | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolts | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybots | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Glove of Doom

(Image credit: Sony)

The Glove of Doom is a true classic in the Ratchet and Clank series and once again, it returns in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart. It's just as strong as ever too; firing a shot that spawns a bunch of Agents of Doom, which are essentially little robot minions.

These lil' cuties will run around and attack any ground-based enemies, which makes them perfect in basically any situation. Surrounded by a crowd of foes? Agents of Doom can attack multiple at once. Fighting one tough boss? All the Agents of Doom can gang up on it. Plus you can fire the Glove of Doom multiple times, spawning even more Agents of Doom.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Lightning Rod

(Image credit: Sony)

A lot of the time in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, you just want to hold the trigger down until the cows come home. While the Buzz Blades are one option, the best fully-auto gun is the Lightning Rod.

Along with having a slight homing effect so they arc towards the target, enough shots will also electrify the enemy and freeze them in place for a short while. If the enemy dies while being electrified, that electricity can spread to nearby enemies. What's not to love?

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Topiary Sprinkler

(Image credit: Sony)

Crowd control is important in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart when you're surrounded by enemies, and the Topiary Sprinkler is by far the best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart weapon to slow things down. Fire one of these on the floor and all enemies in the vicinity will be turned into topiaries, which are essentially hedge sculptures.

While in this form, they take continuous damage and are much easier to hit with whatever other weapon you're using, so if you feel yourself starting to get swarmed, chuck a Topiary Sprinkler down and get your hedge trimmer out.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Negatron Collider

(Image credit: Sony)

Is there anything better than firing a huge beam of energy through multiple enemies at once? Well, maybe once you see our final choice, but the Negatron Collider deserves a spot on this Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best weapons list because despite the limited ammo count, it is so powerful.

This enormous beam doesn't stop when it hits the first target, which means that if you have multiple enemies proceeding towards you, one beam can obliterate them all. The only downside is that it takes a moment to charge up, so don't rely on it if enemies are right in your face.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart RYNO 8

(Image credit: Sony)

Finally, we have the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart RYNO 8. The RYNO is a constant inclusion in every Ratchet and Clank game and stands for Rip Ya a New One, which says all you need to know, to be honest. We have a dedicated guide on how to get the RYNO 8 with over on our Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybots page, so head over there if you're unsure how to acquire it.

In Rift Apart, the RYNO 8 essentially creates mini-rifts wherever you point it, and objects come through, colliding with the reality you're in and causing an explosion. This does serious area-of-effect damage and sometimes, once you've upgraded it, it'll pull through objects from other PlayStation games. A robot dinosaur from Horizon Zero Dawn and Sly Cooper's van are two examples, which automatically make it the best gun in any video game ever.