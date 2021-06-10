Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart tips - everything you need to know in this dimensional adventure

These Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart tips will serve you well, whether you're a series veteran who has played since the very first instalment on PS2, or if this is your very first one. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart introduces some wild and wacky mechanics when it comes to things like rifts, along with the new weapons, so we've got a few bits of advice to help you out. Here are our top Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart tips.

1. Explore off the beaten track for raritanium, gold bolts, spybots, and more

(Image credit: Sony)

While Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is a fairly linear game, there are plenty of opportunities to explore elsewhere. It's easy to just keep following the objective marker, but you'll be rewarded for venturing off the beaten track and having a look around. You'll find plenty of chests and raritanium, along with possibly gold bolts and spybots. Also, there's next to no penalty for falling off the map and dying, so you can explore with confidence.

2. If you can't reach something you need an upgrade so comeback when you've got it

(Image credit: Sony)

There are a few times throughout Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart where you may see an area or collectible you want to reach, but you seemingly can't. Don't worry – you're not missing a trick or anything, chances are you just need to wait until you've obtained the necessary upgrade. A prime example is the platform with a collectible atop behind Zurkie's Bar in the Scarstu Debris Field; you can't get over there until you've got the Hurlshot from Torren IV.

3. You can rearrange your weapon wheel so your favorites are on the first page

(Image credit: Sony)

When in combat, you'll be using the weapon wheel frequently, because every weapon in Rift Apart serves a different purpose. Did you know that if you enter the "weapons" tab of the menu, you can rearrange the wheel, so it isn't just in the order you bought them? Press X over them in the menu to rearrange them in whatever order you like. My personal preference was to put the lower levelled weapons on the first page, so I could access them and level them up easier.

4. Wear whichever armor looks good because you receive the bonuses for everything you've collected

(Image credit: Sony)

Each armor set in Rift Apart offers a unique bonus, from extra XP to reduced damage from specific enemies. Find one piece of armor from the set and you get 5% of that effect, two pieces is 10%, while all three offers 20%, but did you know you don't actually have to wear that armor to get the benefits? The passive armor bonuses are permanently enabled for Ratchet and Rivet, so you can wear whichever armor you like the look of the most.

5. When you get the hoverboots remember to backtrack and re-explore old areas

(Image credit: Sony)

You'll receive the hoverboots near the start of your time on Savali and you can use them in combat, to speed through a planet quicker, or to make huge jumps to reach new areas. Once you do have them it's easy to forget about previous planets you've been to as you charge ahead. Remember to go back and recheck any areas you've already visited to see if they can help at all. One example is on Ardolis, where you can use them to jump from the marketplace area to an island off to the side – just make sure you have a big enough run up to build speed.

6. In the Battleplex Arena challenges that use one weapon, you can still swing and throw your wrench

(Image credit: Sony)

Some of the cup challenges in Zurkie Jr's arena require you to eliminate enemies while only using one specific weapon. This can be a pain, especially due to the ammo shortage problem you'll often find yourself with, but you can still use your melee attack! Whether you're getting up close to enemies and swinging at them or flinging your wrench/hammer from afar, killing enemies this way still counts.

7. If you're struggling in a fight, use passive weapons like Glove of Doom, Topiary Sprinkler, and Mr Fungi

(Image credit: Sony)

There are three weapons you can use and just let them do their own thing; the Glove of Doom, Topiary Sprinkler, and Mr Fungi. While the Topiary Sprinkler freezes enemies in place by turning them into literal hedges, the Glove of Doom and Mr Fungi deal direct damage to enemies. The former spawns a bunch of Agents of Doom (little robots that attack everything) to run around and punch enemies, while the latter spawns mushrooms that can shoot at enemies from afar. If you're really struggling with a fight, fire off a bunch of these and you'll have a much easier time.