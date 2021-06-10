Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolts - where to find all 25 on every planet

There are 25 Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolts to find throughout the course of the game, although if you've played a Ratchet and Clank game before, these won't be an alien concept to you. Gold bolts tend to feature in every game in the series and Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is no different. Collecting them unlocks various gameplay changes and cosmetic features like big/tiny heads and different weapon skins, along with earning a trophy for finding all 25. Here are all Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolt locations, so you can collect them all as you go.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Corson V gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

There are three gold bolts on Corson V, the first of which you can get when exploring the factory for the optional objective. When you enter the first warehouse with the conveyor belt, jump up the wall bounce section like normal, then jump onto the conveyor belt at the back rather than going left through the door. Jump around the big crate and onto the next conveyor belt, then you should be able to jump to the platform on your right for the gold bolt.

(Image credit: Sony)

The second gold bolt on Corson V comes when you're chasing Phantom, after finding him in Club Nefarious. After you swing across the gap then bounce on the platform and clear the enemies in the next area, look underneath one of the big buildings to find a loading bay with trucks. One has a rift you can tether to, with another rift on a platform to the right. Zip over here to find the next Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolt.

(Image credit: Sony)

Finally for Corson V, gold bolt number three comes after Phantom has given you the Phantom Dash ability, when you've cleared the Nefarious Day Spa and grinded the rail back to the marketplace. You can now go back up to where you first arrived on Corson V; take the platform from the marketplace, climb up the ledge, then jump across to the right and you'll see a panel to wallrun on. Do this and dash over to the Raritanium on the other side, and you'll find the third Corson V gold bolt further along that section.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Sargasso gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

Over to Sargasso now, where you can acquire another three gold bolts. The first comes after the second Grunthor fight, when you need to activate the Morts' pressure locks to get inside Rivet's hideout. Jump onto the yellow machinery platform to the left-hand side of the area and you'll find a gold bolt behind it, just watch out for the flying bugs.

(Image credit: Sony)

For the next Sargasso gold bolt, after you defeat the Seekerpede boss fight and you're back by the Morts at the Gelatonium Factory, walk round to the back of the huge building. There'll be a rift to tether onto on a platform; head up here for the second gold bolt.

(Image credit: Sony)

The third gold bolt you can get on Sargasso comes from the optional mission of collecting Zurpstones for Trudi. When you take off from her starting perch, look to the top-right of your screen by the satellite dishes and you can see the sixth gold bolt inside an orange ring.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Scarstu Debris Field gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

When you land at Scarstu Debris Field, the first Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolt can be a pain to get but, since there's no penalty to dying (other than hearing Rivet's voice lines repetitively), you can attempt it risk-free. From the ship landing pad, go down the slope and take the right-hand walkway. The gold bolt is underneath you; walk off the edge and dash towards it to collect it in mid-air. Open your map and put a marker on it to help you locate it exactly if you can't see it.

(Image credit: Sony)

The second Scarstu Debris Field gold bolt comes in the Battleplex challenges. You need to beat the Bronze Cup 4 challenge, Bugtrax, to receive it.

(Image credit: Sony)

Finally, you'll need to wait a while to get the third Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolt here because it's locked behind the Silver Cup. Defeat the third challenge, Pest Control, to receive it.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Savali gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

Savali has another three Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolts but since the planet is so open, you can collect the first two in whichever order you like. Head to the very top of the map and you'll find a Lorb in a cave filled with Sandsharks. Leave the cave, take a left, and there are a series of pressure pads. Equip your hover boots, take a run up, then boost down the path and hit them all to open a rift in front of you which takes you to the first gold bolt.

(Image credit: Sony)

A second one is near the south-east corner of the map. There's a Lorb around here, along with a Pocket Dimension, but if you go on the ledge above where they are, you'll find a moving platform hiding in a small cave. Approach it and it'll zoom away from you – chase after it and latch on to grab the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolt atop.

(Image credit: Sony)

The third Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolt on Savali isn't obtainable until you return to the planet later in the story, so don't worry about it immediately. When you do go back to Savali, it's hard to miss; after you activate all the pressure plates, drop down into the catacombs, but before interacting with the door to open it, turn around and use Glitch on the infected console. This will open the door next to it with a gold bolt within.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Blizar Prime gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

Another three gold bolts on Blizar Prime, and the first one comes after you've met the Mysterious Stranger and you're hopping across the lava pools. Look at the map and it's down the optional path to the south. Defeat all the crab enemies then follow the path to the left, jump across a small gap, and you can grab the gold bolt.

(Image credit: Sony)

When you get to the Mining Hub, climb up to the ledge on your left and hit the crystal to the other dimension. From here, you can see the second gold bolt on a floating platform. Kill the nearby enemies then use the magboots to hop from one magnetic section to the next and grab the bolt.

(Image credit: Sony)

The third and final of the Blizar Prime gold bolts can be found when on your way to Chef Tulio, inside Wasp Cavern. After you enter the other dimension and use magboots to get to the second crystal, go back to the first dimension and take the optional path across the top rather than leaving the cavern. Whack the third crystal, turn around, and grab the gold bolt.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Torren IV gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

Just two gold bolts to grab on Torren IV, the first one being almost right at the start. Head forward from your ship and defeat the enemies, then you'll be able to see the gold bolt in front of you, at the end of a precarious structure. The gap is too far to jump though, so look to the right for an alternate path. Use your hoverboots to zoom along and use the wallrun, then grab the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolt.

(Image credit: Sony)

The second gold bolt is hard to miss; keep playing through the main objective until you reach a grind rail. At one point during the rail, a rift you can tether to will be available; hit L1 and you'll automatically hit the next gold bolt on the subsequent rail.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Cordelion gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

Another three gold bolts on Cordelion and the first comes when your objective is to find the Rubion Forge. As you proceed down some dark and eerie tunnels in the non-populated dimension, you'll find a broken door on your left that is stuck trying to open and close. Look through the gap to tether to the rift and grab the first gold bolt.

(Image credit: Sony)

The second Cordelion gold bolt is in the underwater section, when you've got the magboots on. After you come out of the second dilapidated tunnel, take an immediate right-hand turn past two crates. There'll be a section of floor you can walk on that ascends the cliff in front of you. Follow this round and the gold bolt will be at the top.

(Image credit: Sony)

You can get the third and final gold bolt after you've wrapped everything else up on Cordelion, when you're back up near your ship. It's over on a platform that you can't get to in the standard dimension, so climb the ramp to the crystal and hit it to go to the snowy world. Head back down and get your hoverboots on, then take a running jump towards the platform and rift tether onto it. Whack the crystal and the gold bolt will be next to you.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Ardolis gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

Just two Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolts on Ardolis and you can get the first while riding a Speetle. When you launch off Poacher's Pier, go through the first flaming ring but head right through the exploding barrels rather than taking a left. Keep boosting at full speed up the ramps, follow the course around, and you can jump into the gold bolt at the end.

(Image credit: Sony)

The second Ardolis gold bolt is hard to miss during the story. When you've started the Pirate Trials and you stumble upon a dead Grunthor skeleton, there's an infected terminal next to it. Send Glitch in, complete the mission and voila! The Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolt is yours.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Viceron gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

The final three gold bolts are on Viceron, the planet with the big prison. For the first, push forward past Ms. Zurkon, kill the gang of enemies in the next area, but rather than interacting with the green console, take a right-hand turn and dash through the doorway marked 115. Kill the enemies in here, go out through the next door and into the building marked 119, and you'll find the gold bolt on the docket pirate ship.

(Image credit: Sony)

For the second, play through the story until you leave the indoor section of the prison and your objective is to free Ratchet and Kit. In one corner of this area is a cell being held aloft by a machine claw – jump on it and onto the next platform for the gold bolt.

(Image credit: Sony)

The very final, third Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Viceron gold bolt is in one of the cells, after all the inmates break out and are helping you fight back against Nefarious. So even though you can see it when you first pass through here, you can't obtain it until you're back in the room for the second time and all hell is breaking loose. Be patient and grab it on your way back through.