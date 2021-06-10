Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor - where to find all armor in the game

Answering the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor question is actually much easier than you'd imagine, simply because once you've collected a piece of armor, you get the benefits even if you're not wearing it. That's right, in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, you can solely base your armor choices on what you think looks best, no more functionality over aesthetics. And you can even change the color of every single set! Here's everything you need to know about the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor and where to find them all.
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor
Each Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor set has a passive bonus. Finding the first piece of the armor gives you 5% of that bonus, the second offers 10%, then having the full set of helmet, chest and boots boosts it to 20%. With that in mind, the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor set by far is the Lombax Praetorian gear, which boosts how much Raritanium you get. And, as Raritanium is likely to be the material you'll be in need of the most to upgrade your guns, it's a great set to have.
Here are all of the best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor sets and the bonuses they offer – keep reading for the locations of each piece.
- Galactic Ranger: Melee damage increased.
- Robot Pirate: Damage from Pirates reduced.
- Robot Disguise: Damage from Nefarious enemies reduced.
- Carbonox Advanced: Increase in Bolts gained.
- Lombax Praetorian: Increase in Raritanium gained.
- Q-Force: Damage from Goons-4-Less reduced.
- Captain Starshield: Increase in XP gained.
- Wasteland Gear: Damage from indigenous creatures reduced.
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor locations
Here are all the locations for all 24 armor pieces you can acquire in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.
|Armor Name
|How to get
|Planet
|Ranger Space Helmet
|Inside the first pocket dimension that the Speetle runs into
|Sargasso
|Ranger Tactical Vest
|In Pocket Dimension 87-84-20 shortly after the Sous Chef directs you towards Chef Tulio
|Blizar Prime
|Ranger Tactical Pants
|Acquired from Mort after collecting 30 Zurpstones for Trudi
|Sargasso
|Pirate Helmet
|Complete the Pirate Trials
|Ardolis
|Rogue Chest Plate
|On a moving platform to the far east of the map
|Savali
|Buccaneer Breaches
|Pierre gives them to you after defeating his crew in the Battleplex Arena
|Scarstu Debris Field
|Robot Mask
|In Pocket Dimension 22-54-97
|Corson V
|Robot Disguise Chest
|In Pocket Dimension 731-71-86 to the west of the map
|Sargasso
|Robot Disguise Boots
|In Pocket Dimension 729-2110-01 beneath the entrance to Rivet's hideout
|Sargasso
|Carbonox Advanced Helmet
|Completing Gold Cup 5, Twice as Nice
|Scarstu Debris Field
|Carbonox Advanced Chest
|Completing Silver Cup 5, Revenge of the Seekerpede
|Scarstu Debris Field
|Carbonox Advanced Boots
|Completing Bronze Cup 5, A Grunthor Named Sue
|Scarstu Debris Field
|Praetorian Helm
|Inside the Pocket Dimension shortly after you get the Hurlshot
|Torren IV
|Praetorian Plate
|Inside the pocket dimension across the room from the Ms Zurkon when you're chasing Ratchet's cell
|Viceron
|Praetorian Greaves
|In Pocket Dimension 4-11-81 to the east of the map
|Savali
|Q-Force Cowl
|In Pocket Dimension 78-89-50 to the east of the map
|Scarstu Debris Field
|Action Vest
|Inside a broken prison cell when you have to shut down the reactor
|Viceron
|Speed Pants
|After you eliminate the infestation and you need to follow Jim, go north first
|Blizar Prime
|Hero's Mask
|In Pocket Dimension 43-63-08 to the south-west of the map
|Savali
|Hero's Suit
|In Pocket Dimension 08-08-08 in the Manufacturing Division, after escaping to the other dimension
|Cordelion
|Hero's Leggings
|Inside the Pocket Dimension on the beach you'll likely fall down to accidentally
|Ardolis
|Wasteland Helmet
|Deliver twelve Lorbs to the Monk Scholar
|Savali
|Wasteland Chest Armor
|Deliver seven Lorbs to the Monk Scholar
|Savali
|Wasteland Leg Armor
|Deliver three Lorbs to the Monk Scholar
|Savali