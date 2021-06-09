Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart items coming to Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is getting a special set of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart items to celebrate the upcoming PS5 game .

The new cosmetic items will hit PS Store on June 11, the same day Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart itself is set to arrive. The official PlayStation Twitter account shared an early teaser of the new items with an image that puts a Sackfolk spin on the Rift Apart cover art: you can see Ratchet, Clank, and new Lombax hero Rivet all ready for battle in their new, extra crafty forms. It's a little weird to see Clank standing as tall as Ratchet, but I guess these are technically just Sackfolk cosplaying as these characters?

Prepare for epic intergalactic adventures as Ratchet, Clank and Rivet costumes and emotes come to Sackboy: A Big AdventureDownload from PS Store on 11th June. pic.twitter.com/g7k7lxMWInJune 9, 2021 See more

I'm gonna be honest, I'm not entirely sure where these costumes are supposed to fit in the respective Sackboy/LittleBigPlanet/Ratchet & Clank canons - especially since Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has a weapon that warps in stuff from other PlayStation games , like a Thunderjaw from Horizon Zero Dawn or the Drake family's off road vehicle from Uncharted 4. What would Ratchet think if Sackboy popped out of one of those weaponized rifts in perfect Ratchet cosplay?

If it was me, I'd assume it was another parallel dimension like the one Rivet comes from, except instead of showing what would happen if Dr. Nefarious' attempts at world domination were successful, it just shows what everybody would look like with huge heads and button eyes. Not too bad as mirror universes go?

We still need to wait a few more days to play (either Ratchet's latest adventure or as Sackboy cosplaying him), but you can check out our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review right now to see why GamesRadar's Rachel Weber thinks it's "the very best adventure yet" for the PlayStation duo. And in other good news, several developers at Insomniac Games have come forward to say that making Rift Apart was a "completely crunch-free" production - the kind of encouraging news that makes our own little dimension seem a little brighter.