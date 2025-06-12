Turns out you can ruin some of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's most impactful moments and fights with a funny costume secret – or enhance them, depending who you ask

From swimsuits to Aggressively French Attire, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is chock-full of silly outfits that can bring a little extra character, humor, and levity to its world. It turns out that those swimsuits can also bring an Easter egg, but only for the true fashion devotees.

Significant story cutscene spoilers for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ahead. Put a bucket of crabs on your head if you don't want to know, or maybe just click away.

Last month, YouTuber xGarbett, in one of the first videos I could find on the subject, highlighted a curious interaction with an endgame story cutscene featuring Renoir, the erstwhile antagonist of Expedition 33. There are swimsuit costumes for all playable party members, and if you put everyone in their swimwear before initiating this cutscene and the following fight, it turns out Renoir will put on his own swimsuit, too.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Renoir Swimsuit Costume Easter Egg (Secret Cutscene) - YouTube Watch On

Renoir dawns a swimsuit similar to those worn by the rest of the cast – a modest, horizontally striped top and shorts. The best part is that this doesn't come up at all. There doesn't seem to be any unique dialogue tied to Renoir's new appearance; everyone just rolls with it. Granted, if my crew and I were all sporting swimsuits, I guess we wouldn't have any grounds to question anyone else for the doing.

I'll also tip my hat to another YouTuber, Dengo, who uploaded a broader secrets and Easter eggs roundup one day earlier on May 3, including a brief look at swimsuit Renoir.

And if you're wondering, yes, the same thing happens with the game's "Baguette" outfits, which pack in as many French gags and classics as possible, as well as the mime getup collection.

If you're disappointed that this Easter egg is limited to late-game cutscenes because you can't obtain all the rare skins scattered around the map until you clear certain story milestones, toss that disappointment in the ocean.

Many players have confirmed that an all-swimsuit party can trigger the same secret on New Game+, seemingly no matter the cutscene. Does this kind of undermine the drama of these moments? Yep. But I guess that's the whole point.

