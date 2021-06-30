New Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart update could make Fidelity mode run smoother

The latest Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart update adds in a dedicated 120 Hz output setting, which also means a higher frame rate if you're playing in Fidelity mode.

Some Rift Apart players previously ran into some unexpected visual compatibility issues when playing with 120 Hz mode enabled on the PS5 system level, which led developer Insomniac Games to disable 120 Hz support in a post-launch update. Now version 1.002 , which started rolling out today, gives players the option to enable 120 Hz in Rift Apart's settings menu.

Assuming you have a compatible display, you'll actually see two immediate benefits from the update: first, although the game will still target 60 frames per second, your input latency will be reduced for more responsive controls; and second, the Fidelity mode will run at 40 FPS instead of 30 FPS. That's Fidelity mode, the one that targets improved visual effects and resolution, not Performance, which goes for high and steady frame rates, so this is an unexpected but very pleasant side effect. It's effectively a 33% boost to how smooth Fidelity mode will look on your screen, so it should be worth a try even if you typically favor Performance.

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart update also adds some new stickers and backgrounds to photo mode, as well as the ability to toggle armor on or off while you try to line up the perfect shot - the lombax-replicating effect of the Phantom Dash visuals can also be disabled both in and out of photo mode. Outside of taking better in-game photos, you can disable the level up message and ensuing slowdown effect if you find it messes up your flow too much, and bind the "Skip Cutscenes" function to a D-Pad button to make your speedruns a little easier.

