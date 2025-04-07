Switch 2 HDR explained

Nintendo has revealed that Switch 2 HDR will help enhance the console's visuals, but plenty of you will be wondering what that even means. You might have heard the term being thrown around when looking for a new monitor or TV, and gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED already use the feature to give its lighting and graphics an edge.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, is a type of display tech that provides better definition between light and dark visuals, in turn enhancing colors and contrast. The Nintendo Switch 2 will leverage the feature to serve up more realistic lighting effects and illumination, which will ultimately help add depth and make your favorite Nintendo worlds pop.

Nintendo says Switch 2 HDR will be available in handheld and docked mode, but not everyone will get to experience the same quality of High Dynamic Range. Simply put, the feature is actually slightly complicated, and while you'll be able to enjoy a glorious sunset in Mario Kart World on the right display, it's worth catching up on how the tech works to avoid disappointment.

Switch 2 HDR handheld mode

(Image credit: Future / Nintendo)

I test the best gaming TVs for a living as well as handhelds and various other gadgets. So, when Nintendo revealed that Switch 2 HDR would be a thing, my interest was firmly piqued. High Dynamic Range is actually pretty tricky to pull off properly, and while the console's built-in LCD screen might technically support the feature, it might not actually boast the right specs for the job.

When it comes to screen specs, there are two ways you might see HDR support listed. The first references proper certification granted by VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association), the organization that sets standards for display tech across the industry. If a panel meets the body's specification and quality requirements, it will be granded a "VESA Certified DisplayHDR" alongside a number representing the display's peak brightness capabilities.

If you see a panel that uses a simple phrase like "HDR-400," it means it lacks certification to back its abilities up. It doesn't exclusively mean the screen in question can't pull off High Dynamic Range, but it can be a sign that the display in question lacks the brightness or contrast required to provide proper support that meets VESA standards.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The issue with Switch 2 HDR is that while it will use the right protocol, the handheld's display seemingly lacks VESA certification. Nintendo lists "HDR10 support" alongside other specs for its 7.9-inch LCD display, but the term simply describes the the screen's compatibility rather than any specific specifications or abilities.

Switch 2 HDR10 support merely means Nintendo is using an industry-standard format. That's just one of VESA's requirements for earning certification, as factors like brightness, contrast ratio, color gamut, color depth, and local dimming also play a role. Nintendo does list " wide colour gamut" as a screen feature, but is keeping other elements close to its chest.

True Switch 2 HDR support might still be on the table, and I'll be able to properly assess its capabilities when the handheld arrives. It's worth noting that Valve's Steam Deck OLED also lacks VESA certification but delivers excellent High Dynamic Range thanks to its high contrast display and 1,000 nit brightness capabilities. While Nintendo is sticking with a traditional LCD panel for its next console, it is noticeably brighter than the OG system, so it could end up checking many of the boxes required for HDR regardless of certification.

Switch 2 HDR docked mode

(Image credit: Future)

To properly pull of Switch 2 HDR visuals in docked mode, it'll be up to you to provide the portable with the right screen. Nintendo's handheld will happily tap into the tech where available using its HDMI 2.1 output, and whether you'll be able to play with High Dynamic Range enabled will depend on your specific display and its specifications.

The golden rule to remember is that not all HDR is created equal, and VESA's certification system is designed to tell you exactly what a gaming monitor or TV will provide. For example, I've just finished testing the Lenovo Legion R27qe which just so happens to feature "DisplayHDR 400" capabilities. That tier is the minimum rating available, and it means the $200 screens' lighting abilities aren't as punchy as higher spec models.

Lower DisplayHDR certification translates to less of a difference between HDR and SDR results. Using Lenovo's display as an example, the screen only adds a pinch of extra depth and contrast, but still handles High Dynamic Range content properly. Screens that claim to support the format but lack the specs can sometimes end up producing HDR visuals that look washed out or unbalanced, which is why certification is vital.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

At the opposite end of the scale, high-spec monitors and TVs can provide a far superior HDR experience compared to cheaper screens. I'm not saying you should rush out and buy an LG OLED G4 for your Switch 2, as that'll be overkill for most players and a bit like letting your nana take an Audi R8 down the Autobahn. But, the panel would grab the handheld's HDR output by the horns and produce phenomenally bright and vibrant results, and it'll help you justify paying for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Enhanced Edition when you've already for the original.

Personally, I'd aim for a TV or monitor that can hit elevated brightness to ensure Switch HDR punches through the way it should. Sticking with VESA certified options or panels with Dolby Vision will ensure everything pops just right, and you don't have to spend a fortune on a screen that fits the brief. The Hisense U7N is a good example of a display that boasts the latter and can provide some nifty High Dynamic Range enhanced visuals all while coming in well under $1,000.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

TV models are slightly tricky since manufacturers don't normally submit their models for certification. Therefore, you'll be stuck with regular descriptors that refer to brightness levels, but Dolby Vision support somewhat backs up the idea of true High Dynamic Range support on some displays. Plus, it's typically easier to hit all the brightness and contrast checkboxes on larger panels, so it's not quite as tricky compared to monitors and integrated screens.

Speaking of which, if you're after a smaller screen, or something you can use at a desk to play Metroid Prime 4 in mouse mode, I'd aim for a panel with at least DisplayHDR 600 certification. By aiming for that level of quality and brightness, you'll actively notice a difference with HDR on and off, which in turn will help justify using the feature.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Those of you with a wider budget may want to go all out and invest in something like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B since it'll offer up superior DisplayHDR True Black 400 abilities via its OLED panel. I'm also excited to see what my go-to mini LED monitor, the BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX will do for switch visuals with its DisplayHDR 1000 capabilities. But, if you want to keep costs down, the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U makes for a cheaper alternative with neat HDR abilities, and there are plenty of budget-friendly panels out there that will pull through.

Switch 2 HDR compatible games

(Image credit: Future)

Once you've nailed the hardware side of Switch 2 HDR compatibility, you'll then be faced with specific software support. Nintendo has confirmed that HDR is "only available in supported games," which could mean even brand new releases will only support SDR. This makes sense given that there are plenty of PS5, Xbox, and PC adventures that stick with standard range, but it could end up meaning you'll use the feature less.

There isn't an official Switch 2 HDR compatible game list as of yet, but Nintendo has already touched on some outings that will use the feature, like Mario Kart World, Zelda: Breath of the Wild Enhanced Edition, and Tears of the Kingdom Enhanced Edition. Third party releases like Elden Ring will likely also boast support since it already dopes so on other platforms, but it'll be a case of checking each adventure as and when they arrive.

Should you even care about Switch 2 HDR?

The fact is that some people likely won't even think twice about Switch 2 HDR. It's certainly not the main reason to seek out Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, and it'll be fidelity hunters that get the most out of the handheld's new feature. That said, if Nintendo starts weaving it into the experience as standard, it could raise the bar even in terms of visuals, and even casual players might start noticing a difference between SDR and HDR.

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for excellent add-ons. Alternatively, take a peek at the best retro consoles for modern ways to play classic capers.