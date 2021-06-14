The Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Fully Stacked trophy, for getting all the weapons, is likely to be one of the only ones left remaining for that platinum after you finish the game. Provided you've completed all of the weapons-based trophies and found all the collectibles in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart (check out our linked guides below if you haven't), this will be the only one left come the end of the game. Here's everything you need to know about how to purchase all weapons for the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Fully Stacked trophy.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Fully Stacked trophy: how to purchase all weapons

(Image credit: Sony)

The description for the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Fully Stacked trophy simply reads "purchase all weapons", and by the time you've reached the end of the game you've likely done that. As long as you've collected all of the spybots for the RYNO, and saved up enough bolts to buy everything else too, of course. The problem is, the Fully Stacked trophy won't have unlocked for you. That's because there's something hidden the game fails to mention.

After you beat the game, you unlock challenge mode, which is essentially new game plus. Within challenge mode, you can find two new weapons – the Pixelizer and the Bouncer – when you reach Ms. Zurkon for the first time during the Megalopolis intro. Both weapons are available for the steep cost of one singular bolt each, along with omega versions of any other weapons you've reached level five with, although they cost a fair bit more.

Once you've bought both the Bouncer and the Pixelizer, the Fully Stacked trophy to purchase all weapons in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart should unlock. You don't actually have to play through any more of challenge mode if you don't fancy it, but you can then level up both new weapons to their omega versions if you want to play through the game again. Good luck!