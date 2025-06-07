Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player finishes the entire game with 100% completion in a single 136+ hour stream, and "only burst blood vessels in both my eyes" doing it

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Breath of the Wild, is an absolute beast of a game. It took myself weeks to finish, and others even months due to breaks in between. This one streamer, however, took it upon himself to stream the entire game, achieving 100% completion, in 136 hours.

Streamer Eric "PointCrow" Morino completed a 136-hour stream on Twitch last week, any breaks taken to tend to his bodily needs, such as sleep, done on stream. According to a celebratory tweet – accompanied by the most exhausted-looking photo you can imagine – PointCrow declared he had 100%'d the open world RPG in 136 hours, 44 minutes, and one second. A feat for sure, but not one many would have the desire to complete in the slightest.

it took me 136 hours, 44 minutes, and 1 second to beat all 100% of tears of the kingdom without ending stream. I only burst blood vessels in both my eyes, and I'm a little late to posting this, but we did it!! pic.twitter.com/zOkMVewA3MJune 6, 2025

For reference, HowLongToBeat states a completionist playthrough takes players an average of 248 hours. It could be argued that he essentially speedran the whole thing.

PointCrow himself jokes saying "I only burst blood vessels in both my eyes," and I can't imagine the guy is going to look at a screen again for about a week. A fan even asks if he plans to do it again on the Nintendo Switch 2 , referencing the faster load-times as a benefit. Honestly, the request feels cruel after what PointCrow just went through, but he didn't appear to rule it out.

"Without glitches I think it would add another couple hundred hours lol," he replies, which means PointCrow may have another week-long stream in his future. Well, someone has to do these things for the public, right?

