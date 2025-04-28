New Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrun category emerges as player rocks up to Switch 2 preview event, strips Link, and beats Ganon in 7 minutes - "Staff congratulated me"

YouTuber Ikaboze has just pulled off a very impressive feat: they beat the Switch 2 version of Breath of the Wild during a Nintendo preview event in Japan in just seven minutes.

At a preview event in Tokyo where members of the public could get 10 minutes of hands-on time with Breath of the Wild on the Switch 2, Ikaboze loaded up a save file that begins just before the final confrontation with Ganon.

They then proceed to pull off some cool speedrunning tricks like using various power combinations to shoot up into the air to get some good gliding to get into the arena in minutes.

RTAガチ勢がSwitch2体験会でゼルダのラスボスを撃破して世界初のEDを流してしまう...【ゼルダの伝説ブレスオブザワイルドSwitch2 Edition】 - YouTube Watch On

Once the fight starts, they run rings around Ganon, expertly taking him down in just a few short minutes, rolling credits just seven or so minutes after booting up the save file.

So, it's not a true any% speedrun since they started on a premade save file, but it's very impressive nonetheless. The fastest real any% run is 22 minutes and 58 seconds, which is only three times longer and has you start right at the beginning of the game.

As the screen fades to black after Ganon is defeated, you can see a large crowd has gathered to watch Ikaboze. When he finishes, some of them clap and cheer – even the Nintendo employee was clapping.

"I was surprised by how many people had gathered," he said (translations provided by VGC ). "Staff were even filming on their smartphones. This was the first time anyone had completed the Breath of the Wild demo, and staff congratulated me."

