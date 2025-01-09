This AGDQ icon hilariously speed-dated their way across Fallout: New Vegas, romanced all 12 characters, and still beat the RPG in 40 minutes

Awesome Games Done Quick, the charity event full of cool people speedrunning sometimes-cool video games in unbelievably cool ways, is underway right now. We've already seen two speedrunners cuddle up on one Switch controller to beat/break The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and now, a Fallout: New Vegas icon is back to bang every romanceable character in the Mojave Wasteland.

Minute man tomatoanus - stylized as tomatoangus for the wholesome charity event - is no stranger to a quick finish. In the past, he beat Fallout 1, 2, 3, 4, and New Vegas in under 90 minutes. He's also the record holder of the unofficial "sex%" category that sees runners try to have sex in every mainline Fallout game as quickly as possible. But he's now taken on a new challenge in AGDQ 2025 by 'romancing'' all 12 'romanceable' characters in Fallout: New Vegas, all while still completing an 'Any%' playthrough of the game.

Fallout: New Vegas by tomatoangus in 17:25 - Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Tomatoanus explains that it's a "two runs in one" situation, so you'll see him zipping back and fourth between running errands for characters he wants to date and doing the main stuff you need to do to roll credits. As interesting as some of the speedrunning techniques are, the stream is more worth the watch because tomatoanus is just a really entertaining host. He charmingly struggles to find PG synonyms for 'sex' - flipping between 'date' and 'romance' until a supposed New Vegas developer donates to the stream and tells him to call it a rendezvous. He also brought 12 red roses to the stream, dressed up in a dapper suit, and called his player character Luigi for how he's about to make everyone swoon.

All the little speedrunning tactics are still briefly explained, too. Tomatoanus shows off how to 'time stop,' making all enemies immobile for a few short seconds, how to pull off 'infinite dashing' so you can basically fling yourself across the map, and how to glitch the game until you can rebuild your character to successfully have sex with all the NPCs with single-gender attractions, plus the robot. There's a little bit of everything, then. Banter, jokes, information, and a ton of loading screens trying to keep up with how fast everything's moving because, you know, unmodded New Vegas is kind of held together with duct tape and a lot of luck.

You can stream Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 live on the event's Twitch channel or catch up with what you've missed over on its YouTube page. Right now, the participating streamers have raised over $750,000 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

