Oblivion Remastered player "took ONE step" and flew outside of the RPG's boundaries after using a trick that gave them over 222 million Speed: "See you in Elder Scrolls 6"

Over a month has passed since Bethesda Game Studios released its long-awaited remake, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, but creative players are still finding hilarious ways to break the RPG – including one method that can grant you over a billion Speed.

There's no shortage of silly Oblivion Remastered challenges or feats achieved by players – a leap across the entire map allowed by 15,000 points poured into Acrobatics, a fan managing to paralyze their character for 66 years, you name it – and Reddit user "HeirT0TheMonado" offers no exception with their literally out-of-the-world jump. Highlighting their step out of the Oblivion Remastered map in a recent post, they explain how it's done.

"I took ONE step," writes HeirT0TheMonado, describing how they "immediately decided I had to escape the world boundary" using a trick found via YouTube. Attached is a clip of their character soaring outside of the RPG's boundaries in just one move – and "prerequisites" to doing so: "Craft the shown spells and a means of recovering/sustaining your Magicka, and have high enough Restoration, Alteration, and Illusion skill to cast them."

After checking off the list, one needs to summon a skeleton – "recommended to craft a Summon Skeleton spell with max duration so you have longer to cast, otherwise you're restricted to 20-ish casts of the next step," though. Then, they'll have to "apply the Fortify Speed spells to the skelly, alternating between each to allow it to stack." No spamming, however, as doing so "will only refresh the duration."

Just two more steps after that, as the Redditor states: "Once between 20-40 casts, use the Absorb Speed spell. Maximum is 40 casts granting 1.8 billion Speed; any further and it overflows to basically nothing. I used 33 casts for 222 million." Afterward, tap W to move forward. "It may take a few tries to launch yourself at the right angle," concludes the poster, "but eventually Mundus WILL fail to contain your sheer bullshit."

It's so amusing to watch, I might just give it a go myself while playing – and considering how fast HeirT0TheMonado zooms through the sky in their video, I personally can't even begin to imagine what the potential 1.8 billion Speed would look like, or where it could take someone. A commenter on the Reddit thread might have the right idea, though: "See you in Elder Scrolls 6."



