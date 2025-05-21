A magic experiment gone wrong in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered led to a player paralyzing themself for 66 years, "longer than Uriel's reign"

We've all made some mistakes in RPGs, but have you ever paralyzed yourself for 66 real-world years? Well, in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered , one player has done exactly that, and everyone else is trying to figure out how.

A screenshot posted to Reddit shows a player with the paralysis status inflicted for over 2 billion seconds, or roughly 66 years.

The player who inflicted this curse upon themself notes that 66 years is longer than the reign of the assassinated Emperor Uriel Septim VII, who ruled for 55 years – 65 if you include those 10 years he spent on the planes of Oblivion itself.

So, how do you paralyze yourself for longer than an Emperor's reign? Well, just like the player who managed to get their acrobatics and athletics skills up to 15,000 , the answer probably lies in stacking weakness to magic spells on yourself.

One commenter suggests that while stacking weakness to magic may have been patched out if you try and cast it directly on yourself, it's still possible to first cast a reflection spell on a summon or NPC, and then simply bounce back weakness to magic debuffs you inflict on them.

The effects double, so a 100% spell becomes 200%, then 400%, then 800%, and you can just keep going from there. Then, if you bounce a paralysis spell off of them, you end up on the floor for 66 years.

I'm not sure how you recover from there, it might be a way to softlock yourself. You'd have to wait for 66 in-game years to get rid of the debuff, and that would only work if you could wait while you're paralyzed in the game. So, if you try this, make a backup save so you can reload.

