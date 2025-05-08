Oblivion Remastered player clears the RPG's Dark Brotherhood "murder mansion" quest in 8.75 seconds using only his fists, leaving no witnesses

Now that The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is here, fans are conjuring up challenges to spice Bethesda Game Studios' remastered RPG up – like streamer Keenan "Criken" Mosimann does in his approach to the Dark Brotherhood's "Whodunit?" quest.

During a recent stream, Criken manages to clear the quest in under 10 seconds – using fists only and leaving no witnesses behind. If you've never played through Oblivion's Dark Brotherhood questline, it involves killing five NPCs attending what they thought was just a treasure-hunting party in Summitmist Manor. To get the full reward, including the Night Mother's Blessing bonus, one has to ensure they're not spotted killing anyone.

murder mansion speedrun completed in 8.75 seconds [no witnesses, fist only, any%](I had music playing that didn't get saved in the VOD please don't comment on my silent dance) pic.twitter.com/mXWAEA0pyAApril 28, 2025

Criken doesn't struggle to kill the party attendees, nor does he find it difficult to remain stealthy while doing so. In fact, the streamer quickly attacks each NPC from behind while sneaking for extra damage, managing to slay them all in just 8.75 seconds. A clip on his social media highlights the hilariously quick feat, and it almost feels like watching a Tavern Brawler from Baldur's Gate 3 in non-turn-based combat.

The streamer aptly dubs his new Oblivion Remastered challenge a "murder mansion speedrun completed in 8.75 seconds [no witnesses, fist only, any%]."

It's not the first time Criken has engaged in such Elder Scrolls-shaped shenanigans, either. He's also been speedrunning the new remaster's Thieves Guild questline, as showcased in another post, and yes, he's using the same speedy Khajiit from the Dark Brotherhood run.



