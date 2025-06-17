Date Everything, a dating sim where you can romance household appliances, has around 80 hours of voiced dialogue from stars of Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy, and more: "You can keep playing this for a long time"

Date Everything – a dating simulator finally brave enough to ask what'd it be like if you were able to date personified versions of household objects and abstract concepts by wearing a pair of (also dateable) special sunglasses – is finally here, and according to its devs, it's going to be keeping completionists very busy.

Speaking with GamesRadar+ earlier this year, lead writer and designer Ray Chase and voice director and executive producer Robbie Daymond discuss the sheer scope of Date Everything with us, with Chase mentioning that this isn't just "a meme game, like I Love You, Colonel Sanders or something, where it's just 'haha, aren't dating sims funny?'"

Instead, Chase says, "With the scope we have for this one, and you're sitting with these characters for 30, 40 hours at a time, there's only so far that those kinds of jokes can land."

When asked further about the length of the game, Daymond tells me that those figures are "all subjective, through our play testing, we're figuring it out." He adds: "We're sort of extrapolating that based on the amount of content that we have. But until we release it to the world, which, obviously, we're not doing early access, it's going to go out as a full and complete – and wink wink, bug free game, because we are twice delayed for all the right reasons – we're going to see how people play.

"Currently, we have some pretty astounding numbers when it comes to the amount of content that we have, somewhere around 84,000 voice lines."

Date Everything is "massive," Daymond reiterates, as Chase mentions that there are around 79 hours of recorded dialogue. This all comes from some massive names in the acting industry, with the likes of Final Fantasy 16's Clive actor Ben Starr, Baldur's Gate 3's voice of Astarion, Neil Newbon, Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy actor Ashly Burch, and many, many more – just check out the list shared by the devs.

(Image credit: Team17)

"Theoretically, if you were to engage in all of that, back to back to back to back and through multiple playthroughs, you would have an 80-hour experience," Daymond adds.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The executive producer clarifies that "that's not the way the game works," mind you, since "you're going to want to have downtime and rest time," meaning it's "hard to say" for sure exactly how long it'll take people to get through it.

Perhaps that estimated completion time is unsurprising when you consider how many characters Date Everything is hiding, though. With 100 dateable characters to discover – from your bed, washing machine, clock, and more – and each with three different endings to achieve based on whether you've found love, a friend, or someone who just hates you, there's a lot going on. And that's just scratching the surface.

Chase also makes sure to mention that there's a "huge, overarching critical path that changes based on how you play – how many loves and hates and friends you get throughout the house, changes the critical path too. So replayability, challenge runs, love everything, friend everything, hate everything. All of these are possible, plus the other ways that the interconnected critical path works. You can keep playing this for a long time."

For more games like Date Everything, be sure to check out our roundup of the best dating sims you can play right now.