Like a playable Pixar film, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is still one of the best reasons to buy a PS5

For gamers of a certain age, watching the cinematic intro of Grand Theft Auto 3 was a watershed moment. With the camera coming to rest behind lead character Claude with the line "…but my hands are all messed up, so you'd better drive, brother," few dared believe the game could possibly continue at the same quality as the cutscene. But you walk to the car, climb in… and the city is yours. The illusion is never broken. Hard to imagine now, as GTA3 is showing its age, but it's even harder to imagine that our now incrementally advancing medium would ever see another jaw-dropping moment like that, where you daren't push the left stick forward for fear of the illusion breaking.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart did the unthinkable and managed it. It's been more than four years since the duo stepped into their spectacular victory parade in front of what felt like thousands of adoring fans, but with PS5 turning 5 years old, it's time to revisit Insomniac's modern classic and see whether it still holds up today.

A playable movie

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Five Years of PS5 (Image credit: PlayStation) Spider-Man 2 isn't just gaming's best superhero fantasy – it proves the PS5 is home for Marvel fans like me. We're celebrating 5 years of PS5 by looking at the console's best moments as well as what's in store for the future.

What is immediately apparent is the quality of the animation, which is still bleeding edge. It's arguably the closest a game has come to feeling like - and I'll channel our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review here - a playable Pixar film. I'm well aware that kind of praise has been bandied around too much, but this is truly comparable. In a similar fashion, the dialogue is superb, with characters shouting out helpful hints in a much more natural fashion than most games' strictly scripted dialogue cues. In Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, they only sa