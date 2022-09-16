How to get Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Clay is a useful resource for crafting several items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Clay
Disney Dreamlight Valley Clay can be dug up in three biomes, including the Glade of Trust, and is needed to craft lots of furniture items, bricks, and flowerpots. It’s a very easy resource to get once you have the right locations unlocked in Dreamlight Valley since you only need a shovel to collect it. And you’ll need to collect a lot of Clay for the Mysterious Wreck quest from Goofy. Here’s exactly how you can get yourself some Disney Dreamlight Valley Clay and what it can be used for.

How to find Disney Dreamlight Valley Clay

You can dig up Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau, and the Forgotten Lands. Just grab your Shovel and start digging up the ground to uncover various items. Clay doesn’t have a terrifically high drop rate, so you’ll likely be collecting Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins and Soil mostly. Although, when Clay does drop, it at least comes in clusters of two or three, so you can quickly rack it up even just by spending a few minutes digging around.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Clay crafting recipes

Disney Dreamlight Valley crafting recipes that need Clay

You’re probably looking for Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley to complete Goofy’s ‘Mysterious Wreck’ quest, which sees Goofy tasking you with gathering up a bunch of resources, including 25 Clay, to repair a destroyed raft that has washed up on Dazzle Beach. However, Clay has lots of other uses in crafting recipes for furniture and is the main ingredient in making Bricks, which are needed for particular items. Here’s a list of everything you can craft using Clay:

  • Brick: 5 Clay, 1 Coal
  • Iron Spike and Brick Fence: 3 Bricks, 2 Iron Ingots
  • Metal Spike Fence: 2 Bricks, 3 Iron Ingots
  • Sun-Baked Earthen Road: 1 Clay, 1 Soil
  • Broken Carved Pillar Base: 15 Clay, 50 Stone, 25 Soil
  • Broken Pillar Base: 15 Clay, 50 Stone, 25 Soil
  • Flower Pots: 6 Clay, 2 Soil. There are also lots of unique Flowerpots you can make by combining different flowers you collect.
  • Jubilant Topiary: 5 Clay, 5 Soil, 3 Pink Houseleek flowers
  • Low Sculpted Pillar: 15 Clay, 50 Stone, 25 Soil
  • Mossy Circle-Carving Stone: 15 Clay, 50 Stone, 25 Soil
  • Mossy Eye-Carving Stone: 15 Clay, 50 Stone, 25 Soil
  • Mossy Fallen Pillar: 15 Clay, 50 Stone, 25 Soil
  • Rustic Clock Tower: 200 Clay, 100 Stone, 100 Hardwood, 30 Iron Ingots
