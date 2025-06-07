Jinkies! There's a Scooby-Doo DLC expansion for House Flipper 2 coming this October
House looking a little Scrappy? Now's the time to turn it around...
House Flipper 2 just got a brand new DLC expansion announced at the Future Games Show, and those who love their Saturday morning cartoon classics should be happy, as it's a Scooby Doo-themed expansion pack!
Scheduled for release in October 2025, the DLC introduces 6 new haunted houses and jobs, hundreds of on-theme items, new buyers, and a multitude of references to the show itself, as each of the houses will harken back to a specific monster or episode from the series.
However, it won't just be individual missions and experiences, as each house has clues to an overarching mystery that will apparently link every new location. Garbage that needs picking up, footprints that need scrubbing off the floor – these won't just be simple blemishes, but evidence to be considered and scrutinized with all your Velma-like intelligence, to see how they connect with everything else as environmental storytelling. For example, the trailer shows a series of paw prints leading to a totally-normal bookshelf... which then swings open when interacted with, revealing secrets beyond!
Alternatively, go check out the Mystery Machine parked in the garden and raid it for Scooby Snacks if you feel like a quick break. Five-foot tall sandwich, anybody?
The House Flipper 2: Scooby Doo DLC is planned for release this October, available on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. For more info, you can follow the official House Flipper social media account for the newest info!
