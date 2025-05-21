Monopoly Go Tycoon Express explained and how to upgrade

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Express has set off from the station, and by earning Express Coins from daily tournaments you'll be able to upgrade your way through the cabins. For each class you progress through you'll earn instant rewards, as well as increasing your tournament rewards for the rest of the season. If you want to find out more about this exciting journey, then here's how to upgrade your class on the Tycoon Express in Monopoly Go.

Monopoly Go Tycoon Express season schedule

Each season of Tycoon Express in Monopoly Go will coincide with the current Album, except for the first one that starts on May 20 and ends on July 2, 2025. At the end of each season everyone's progress will be reset, so even if you make it all the way through the train to the top class cabin, you won't be able to remain there indefinitely and will have to return to the beginning of a new train.

How to upgrade Tycoon Express in Monopoly Go

To upgrade your Tycoon Express in Monopoly Go and rise to the next class, you need to earn Express Coins by taking part in daily tournaments. The higher you place in the tournament, the more Express Coins you'll earn, and if you scroll through the leaderboard you'll see a line marking the point where you'll upgrade your class if you finish above it. Express Coins are cumulative, so if you don't earn enough of them to upgrade your class immediately then they'll roll over to your total on the following day, and the upgrade line you need to finish above will be lower on the leaderboard as a result.

Monopoly Go Tycoon Express rewards

Each time you upgrade your class on the Monopoly Go Tycoon Express and move to the next cabin, you'll receive instant rewards such as Emojis, Shields, Tokens, Signature Dice, and Profile Frames, as well as a boost to your tournament rewards for the rest of the season. These rewards get more extravagant the further you progress, but subsequent cabin upgrades will cost more Express Coins as a result so you'll need to save up.

There are seven cabins in total on the Tycoon Express, and once you've upgraded you cannot drop back down during the season, so you don't need to worry about maintaining your class. There are some surprises in store if you can make it all the way to the final cabin, so get collecting those Express Coins to progress through the train as fast as you can!

