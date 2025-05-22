How to use Credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Credits are the main currency in the game and are used exclusively on cosmetics for your classes and Heroes. It’s the only major currency you can still earn in the game as Crystals and Crafting Parts are largely defunct, so don’t worry about them, especially if you’re a new player.

Earning Credits is also pretty easy as you’ll get varying amounts as rewards for completing milestones, challenges, and multiplayer matches – just play the game and you’ll start racking them up! Once you’ve accrued several thousand, there will be plenty of cosmetic items you can afford for your classes and Heroes, so here’s what you can do with your Credits in Battlefront 2.

What to do with Credits in Battlefront 2

Credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2 are used solely to buy Appearances/skins, Emotes, Voice Lines, and Victory Poses for classes and Heroes. From the game’s main menu, navigate to the Collection tab and choose any of the Classes or Star Wars Battlefront 2 Heroes (note that vehicle classes and starship Heroes can’t be customized). From here, you’ll then be able to inspect and unlock any of the cosmetic types listed above that are available for that character.

The Credit price of these cosmetics depends on the type and its rarity, so the table below will give you an idea of how much everything costs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cosmetic type Common Rare Epic Legendary Appearance 5,000 Credits 20,000 Credits 40,000 Credits 80,000 Credits Emote 1,000 Credits 2,000 Credits - - Voice Line - 2,000 Credits - - Victory Pose 1,000 Credits 2,000 Credits - -

Note that when unlocking an Emote for any of the Heroes, you will also automatically unlock the relevant Voice Line for free, and vice versa. Additionally, be aware that not every cosmetic is available to unlock for Battlefront 2 Credits as some, usually Hero cosmetics, are tied to milestones. For example, Darth Maul’s “Kenobi!” Voice Line can only be unlocked by completing the Exact Revenge milestone found in the Heroes category of your Career page.

If you happen to have any Crystals left (you can still buy them for real money in the in-game store, but you definitely shouldn’t do this!), you can use those for unlocking cosmetics instead of spending your Credits.

